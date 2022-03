Going into this weekend, some things were patently obvious in the realm of box office prognostication. There was never any question that Matt Reeves' The Batman would dominate the field in the Top 10 rankings; it was clear that the film would become the second since March 2020 to earn over $100 million in its first three days; and it was understood that the blockbuster would not be able to eclipse the ridiculous total earned by Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home in its debut last December.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO