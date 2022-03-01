Trinity County
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – KETK has you covered on Election Day with live updates as primary results roll in.
Below, we have election results for local and statewide races in Trinity County.
Note : Not every election has multiple candidates. To see who is running for uncontested seats, you can check our story on Trinity County ballots .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0