IHOP's National Pancake Day benefit for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

WCIA

HSHS St. John’s partners with IHOP for National Pancake Day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — IHOP’s National Pancake Day event is returning to its restaurants on Tuesday, and four Central Illinois restaurants are partnering with HSHS St. John’s Hospital for a good cause. Customers nationwide can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes as part of National Pancake Day. In return, IHOP is asking customers […]
DECATUR, IL
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
Odessa American

Pancake fundraiser at IHOP

IHOP Restaurants in Odessa and Midland (today) on Tuesday will once again offer each guest a free short stack of pancakes on National Pancake Day. This family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. For every short stack of...
ODESSA, TX
WRGB

Fresh off the griddle, free pancake day at IHOP for a good cause

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Until 4:00 PM Tuesday, stop into IHOP for some free flapjacks. IHOP restaurants around the Capital District are offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes as part of its annual IHOP Free Pancake Day. Those that visit are also invited to donate to...
ALBANY, NY
