Getting to know Genevieve Gorder and her favorite 'Steals and Deals'

Father Knows Best actress Elinor Donahue became a household name after portraying the role of Betty Anderson on the sitcom from 1954 to 1960. The show ultimately ended up changing her life in more ways than one because she met her first husband, Richard Smith, on set. She was married two more times after that to Harry Ackerman and Lou Genevrino.
Karen Grassle became a huge star while portraying Caroline Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1982. The talented actress established a successful theater career and has dedicated her life to the performing arts. She was married three times as she found fame, first to Leon Russom, then to James Alan Radford and Dr. Scott Sutherland.
Lifestyle Influencer, Megan Thomas Head joined Good Morning Washington to share her secret to help you get your best night’s sleep. Coop Home Goods designs adjustable sleep solutions that cater to each individual’s unique size, shape and sleep position. For more information visit www.coophomegoods.com.
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out Lisa Robertson below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time–only while supplies last! To access these great savings: 1. Use the links provided below. 2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last. When it comes to hair care, we’re all about clean ingredients. Luseta Beauty creates restorative shampoos and masks to make your locks shine. If you’re looking for a tan, ABronzTail will unlock your glow potential at home. And SolaWave will rejuvenate your skin and keep it looking great.
I got a fresh haircut on Monday. It was sunny and 51 degrees. I was feeling good and then I heard about the 12 inches of snow we're supposed to get on Friday. Haha. Getting a haircut can be very personal, some people NEVER cheat on their barber. It's a strong bond, ya know?
7NewsDC — We're just a little over two weeks away from the start of spring and now is the time to start planning your season's bounty. Bonnie McDaniel, also known as Farm Girl in the City, joined us with steps to get your garden growing, along with some fresh spring recipes. Learn more at bonniemcdanielgoodliving.com.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has a surprising favorite book to read to her grandchildren — given that it involves stealing from Queen Elizabeth!. Ahead of World Book Day on March 3, the book-loving royal shared with the Daily Mirror that Gangster Granny by David Walliams is one of her favorite children's books. The story is about a grandmother who was once an international jewel thief, and she recruits her grandson to help her steal the Crown Jewels.
Dominican-American influencer Carolina Contreras has been building a solid following through her blog Miss Rizos and her series of natural hair salons, and now she’s secured a partnership that will take her brand to the next level. The Miss Rizos founder and CEO is set to debut her new...
As we look to a new phase of the pandemic, we want to know how you'll be treating yourself. For the last couple of years of the pandemic, it’s been difficult for many of us to stop worrying long enough to think about treating ourselves to something good. When things are feeling hard in our personal lives and in the world around us, having something to look forward to, whether big or small, can make all the difference.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’ve all noticed that grocery prices are through the roof. In fact, the average cost of groceries a month for a family of 4 right now is $864. 6 News is here for you with 7 tips to help you save some money as we shop these pandemic related, supply-chain inflated prices.
Australian singer Lil Bo Weep has died, aged 22. The YouTuber’s father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed news of her death on Sunday (6 March).He revealed that Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green, died due to “depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction”.“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” the singer’s father wrote on Facebook.“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side...
Allegations were flying everywhere at the Women Tell All, but Genevieve Parisi couldn’t believe her ears when Bachelor rival Shanae Ankney accused her of sleeping with Bachelorette alum Aaron Clancy. “I think I was more shocked than when Clayton [Echard] asked me if I was an actress,” Genevieve, 26,...
HOLLAND, Michigan — We’re hoping to save you some cash on sporting equipment for kids in this next 13 ON YOUR SIDE Money Guide. Holland Recreation is in the process of accepting donations of all that sporting gear families no longer need. Then, they will resell what comes in to offer local families quite the bargain on what can be some pretty pricey items.
Everyone is always going on and on (and on) about how awesome Fort Collins is. Legitimate studies have even listed the Choice City as a great place to live if you love relaxation, enjoy top-notch barbecue, and hate cockroaches. I am here to tell you the opposite. Not only is...
Kate Hudson just posted a brand new photo dump on Instagram—and she’s looking fitter and stronger than ever. In the snaps, the 42-year-old actress and entrepreneur rocked a backless minidress that totally showed off every inch of muscle in her bod. And wow, talk about #fitspo!. She stays...
Chris Stapleton left fans in tears on Monday when he was joined by his wife Morgane as they gave a heartbreaking tribute to the 60 people killed and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas in 2017. The singer performed his song Watch You Burn,...
There’s nothing like riding on the open road. It looks as though General Hospital alum Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) has a new toy to play with. The fan fave shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend saddled up on a steel horse — a new Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Glitz, glamor and drama were a theme of the evening as country stars filed into the 2022 ACM Awards, with artists fully embracing the show's return to its Las Vegas home after spending two years in Nashville due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few, like Walker Hayes, opted for a...
Love the passive aggressive dad energy going on here. Back in 2016 (when I could still stomach Fireball), this Texas dad went viral when he found his 16-year-old daughter’s secret booze hidden in her bedroom. After saying he hopes she’s having fun on her trip to South Padre Island, he gets down to business.
Comments / 0