Getting to know Genevieve Gorder and her favorite 'Steals and Deals'

As we look to a new phase of the pandemic, we want to know how you'll be treating yourself. For the last couple of years of the pandemic, it’s been difficult for many of us to stop worrying long enough to think about treating ourselves to something good. When things are feeling hard in our personal lives and in the world around us, having something to look forward to, whether big or small, can make all the difference.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO