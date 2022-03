LINCOLN - The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders pull away from the St Paul Wildcats and advance to the C1 Semifinals with a 40-31 win on Monday afternoon. The Crusaders and the Wildcats traded punches throughout three and a half strong quarters, before the strong interior offense of Lucy Ghaifan and Chloe Cloud took over for GICC.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO