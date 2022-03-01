ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best New Knives and EDC of March 2022

By Steve Mazzucchi
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersatility. A fun word with a crucial meaning in 2022, when it seems like we are all seeking to do more with less. It's also the word that popped in our heads as we compiled this latest roundup of top-notch knives and EDC. Probably because so many of the ones jumping...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Think spring for best March sales

SAN ANTONIO – March may not have the holiday super sales, but you can still find discounts. Just think spring. “Retailers use this month to offload the previous year’s inventory to make room for new products and that translates into savings for shoppers,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ deal hunter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SPY

The Best Camping Knives To Try Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re preparing to pack for your next camping trip, there are many must-have items that you shouldn’t leave home without, and near the top of the list is a knife. A knife has so many uses that it’s truly something worth having in your pocket or keys anywhere you go. Whether you’re preparing a fire in the backwoods or opening a package at your office, you’ll likely find yourself using a knife...
HOBBIES
Gear Patrol

The 15 Best Leather Backpacks for Your Everyday Adventures

We’ve all got places to be — and things that need to come along for the ride. Laptops, notebooks, pens, a spare mask or two, the odd bottle of allergy meds (you know, just in case). And to put it quite simply, you won’t find a better, more convenient way to carry these necessary supplies than a backpack. The best backpacks are all about function: They free up your hands while you travel for all manner of activities, from swiping your Metrocard to holding hiking poles, while redistributing the weight of your gear so it doesn’t feel like you’re carrying a ton of bricks on your back. But if you want to add uncompromising style into the mix, a leather backpack might just be in your future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Rolling Dub Trio's Lineman III Boot Embodies the Best of Japanese Americana

Founded in 2007 in Taito, the neighborhood in Tokyo known for leatherwork and shoe-making, Japan’s Rolling Dub Trio has become known for its top-tier work in footwear and leather goods. The Lineman III is the latest iteration of its longest running model and is available now at Standard & Strange. This latest edition dials up overall comfort and utilizes a Norwegian welt construction to improve foul weather performance. Historically found on ski and hiking boots, the Norwegian welt is completely exterior to the upper of the shoe. This slight change eliminates the risk of water seeping in that can be found on Goodyear welted footwear. Functionality aside, the Lineman III looks sharp as well, boasting a suede upper tanned in Taito and a Vibram #1276 outsole stacked atop an EVA wedge for all-day comfort. The clean lines and neutral tones mean these pair equally well with denim or workwear. However you wear them — beat down or cleaned up — these investment-worthy boots are ready to get to work.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Design#The Best New Knives#Garage#Victorinox Swiss
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Having someone break into your space is no laughing matter, and it's hard to see the good that can come out of something like that. Clothing retailer Standard & Strange however, are built a little bit differently. Back on January 22, Standard & Strange's Oakland storefront was broken into. While the burglar(s) didn't make off with a big haul ("a somewhat broken laptop, the cash register with around $4 in change, and a couple sweatshirts"), they did leave behind the hammer they used to smash three of the location's windows. In an effort to take the theft in stride, Standard & Strange has painted the hammer — a Husky 21oz framer with a magnetic nail starter, to be specific — with a motif paying homage to Oakland, raffling it (and a $500 store gift card) off for charity. To enter the raffle, Standard & Strange is asking for a donation of $10 or more to charities supporting Ukraine or in support of a local food bank. Share the proof of donation to Standard & Strange's dedicated raffle email account — raffle@standardandstrange.com — to secure a single entry. Each $10 spent earns an additional entry. For more information on the raffle, visit Standard & Strange's announcement page. Offbeat raffles aside, we're delivering updates on Italian army-inspired watches from Unimatic, a re-released multitool from The James Brand and the return of Filson's Alcan collection. This is Today in Gear.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of February 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

It's hard to deny that February can be kind of a drag. Everyone is tucked away in their homes, there really isn't anything big going on (unless you love the lone day of the Super Bowl) and Valentine's Day brings a lot of mixed feelings. At the very least, we all have one eye on springtime and the imminent warm weather that we've been deprived of for the past few months. With lots of snow, wind and temperatures still dipping well below freezing — maybe the only thing we can do is look towards spring.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Some of the Best Child Car Seats Are on Sale Right Now at Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Parents, take note: If you're in the market for a new child car seat, click over to Amazon today. The retail giant is having a huge sale on a great selection of top-rated Graco car seats. Act now, and you could save up to 30 percent on its most popular models.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Need a Loungewear Upgrade? Try This Exclusive 20% Savings

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Richer Poorer makes some of the most stylish and comfortable essentials around — ranging from lounge-worthy sweats to city-going chore coats and everything in-between. The brand has even launched a new lineup of ultra-cozy pieces made for relaxing in its brand-spanking-new Lounge Shop. And while it's never really a bad time to refresh your wardrobe with some upgraded essentials, now might be the best time, as Gear Patrol readers can access 20 percent off the entire site with this exclusive deal — all you have to do is enter code RPxGearPatrol at checkout.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Gear Patrol

Win a $2,000 Winter Gear Upgrade

Winter's not done yet, so make the most of the rest of the season with the latest and greatest gear. We teamed up with our friends at 57Hours, Hawthorne, Seavees and Vuarnet to give you a chance to win a $2,000 winter gear upgrade. From quality boots, grooming goods and sunglasses you’ll need to the adventure you'll bring them on, these upgrades will get you prepped and ready to take on all cold weather pursuits.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The 9 Best Mechanical Watches to Wear When Traveling

You’ve got your slip-on shoes, your handsome-yet-rugged duffel bag, your comfortable-yet-cool attire, your dopp kit, your tablet, your Nintendo Switch, your noise-canceling headphones, your camera, your guide book and hopefully your passport is in there somewhere. Yes, packing for a trip can seem overwhelming, but you can take solace in the fact that you only need one watch.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Best new apps for March: Cool tools for budgeting, podcasting, and scheduling

As we wait patiently for Old Man Winter to pack his bags and move south, let’s take a look at three interesting new apps. This month, we’ve got a budgeting app that dovetails with your paycheck, an up-and-coming group calendar app that aims to make short work of busy schedules, and a new podcasting app that makes high-quality recordings a cinch—even when you’re away from your computer.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Here comes the new Nissan Z. Once predicted as the Nissan 400z, the simply-named 2023 Nissan Z pushes 400 horsepower via a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, with 350 lbs-ft of torque. Details are still a bit scarce, but leaks (courtesy of an unearthed timetable surfaced from a Nissan Dealership) indicate that production on this new chapter in the Nissan sports car series will begin this month — March 2022 — with sales kicking of this June. For more information on the transmission, sport and performance iterations, upgraded interior and predictions around pricing, head over to our Motoring Desk to read more on the new Nissan Z. Today we're talking updates on Allagash's new IPA, Amazon's new eco-friendly Aware collection of home goods and apparel and a watch celebrating Nazumi's 10th anniversary. This is Today in Gear.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Truckloads of High-End, Mid-Century Modern Furniture Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Design Within Reach blends the lines between museum and retailer. The company deals only in licensed, original works from some of the world’s foremost craftspeople — George Nelson, Hans Wegner, Richard Neutra, Milo Baughman and more. During DWR’s Semi-Annual Sale, works from all of these names (and a lot more) are discounted by 15 percent. That might seem modest, but given the sticker price of some of these items, savings can be in the hundreds. And that makes this an exceptional opportunity for the design-minded.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best iPad Deals for March 2022: Order the New iPad 9 For Just $309 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best iPad deals for March 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals. With March now finally here, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there are...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The 6 Best Electric Shavers of 2022

Many men maintain a beard or short stubble, if only to forever avoid an actual shave (myself included). But who can blame us? There are lots of risks that come with a razor, like irritation, bumps, nicks, and ingrowns. For this reason, it feels safer and smarter to use a reliable beard trimmer and maintain some semblance of stubble. But even that gets old. What if we want to showcase our shaved faces, minus all those risks of razors? Or, what about trimming parts of the beard, but shaving the rest —like keeping a clean neck line, or maintaining just a mustache? That’s where the electric shaver comes in.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free. Before we get into the setups, we’re going to answer a few basic questions below.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The 50 Best Things to Buy from Ikea

Most people probably don’t want to think about how many hours they’ve spent trying (and failing) to navigate the fluorescent maze that calls itself “Ikea.” The Swedish superstore is filled to the brim with amazingly affordable home decor, storage solutions and meatballs. To make the shopping experience less overwhelming for the everyday shopper, we combed through the retailer’s entire online inventory to curate some of its best products.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

JBL's Best-Selling Wireless Headphones Are Up to 68% Off at Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. There's no denying that the resurgence of wired headphones — you know, the ones that inevitably wind up tangled at the bottom of your gym bag or backpack — is alive and well. I couldn't tell you why this is, but I've certainly seen more skinny cords flowing from someone's ears to their phone more often than I could have ever anticipated in 2022. Yes, these wired buds may be having a moment once again, but they're certainly no replacement for their wireless counterparts. And, if you're looking to get yourself a new pair of wireless earbuds or wireless headphones, the time is now: Amazon just cut the price of a ton of JBL headphones — and some of these deals are over half off.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy