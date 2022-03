The threat of more canceled games doesn’t appear to be moving baseball’s owners and players closer to an agreement that would end the sport’s ongoing lockout. Representatives from the league and players’ union met Sunday in New York for about an hour and 40 minutes, according to reports, but they did not make much progress toward an agreement. During the summit, the players submitted a new proposal, but the league did not seem too pleased with it.

