2022 Mr. and Ms. Inside/Outside contest update

Season averages: 17 points; 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists. Next five vote-getters: Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris; Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Jaxsun Fulton, Morris; Caden Fry, Owasso; Killian Spellman, Memorial. ACCOMPLISHMENTS. Won the wildest vote in the eight years of the Mr. Inside/Outside contest. Received the most votes of any player ever, 305...
Fifteen years ago this week, Verdigris basketball phenom Rotnei Clarke starred in a one-man rock show at Bixby’s fieldhouse. The occasion was a Class 3A playoff game matching Clarke’s Cardinals and Adair. When the gym doors opened at 4:30 p.m., patrons poured into the building. When a doubleheader...
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Angela Averill to its Sand Springs office. She is a full-service agent, familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Sand Springs, where she currently lives. Averill has worked as a secretary for several home builders. That experience led her to the decision to...
On Sunday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced basketball state tournament pairings for Classes 6A and 5A. No. 3E Putnam West (20-5) vs. No. 3W Moore (19-7), 2 p.m.; No. 1E B.T. Washington (23-2) vs. No. 5W Norman North (16-8), 3:30 p.m.; No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.; No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, has been chosen for the Tulsa Press Club’s 2022 Headliner of the Year Award, in recognition of his tireless leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Press Club will also honor the outstanding contributions of tribal health systems and the heroic...
The highlight of my week? Easy. My daughter, Gretchen, drove down from Kansas City for a visit. She’s just like her mom. She glows. Everyone in her presence benefits. Besides Gretchen? I’d have to say dropping by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame luncheon in OKC last Thursday.
What was supposed to be a holiday gift came a little later than expected, Robert Pickens said, but the grand reveal elicited the same excitement. “It was kind of like Christmas,” American Waste Control’s vice president of recycling said of seeing material moving along the sorting machine’s conveyer belts for the first time since a major fire. “Life is finally kind of normal again.”
Saul Servin sells Mexican candy and party planning services in Oklahoma City. He remembers families weighing the cost of a child’s birthday against the need to save — in case one parent got deported. “We were all feeling a lot of anxiety because we didn’t know what was...
Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma to be a top 10 state. Stitt wants Oklahoma to recruit large companies to locate, relocate, or expand in Oklahoma. These companies want an environment that helps them attract and retain an educated workforce. Oklahoma has a top 10 vocational/technology educational system. Oklahoma has an...
Dinner time: With Spring Break scheduled for March 14-18, Tulsa Public Schools will serve one week’s worth of snacks and suppers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Grimes Elementary School, located at 3213 E. 56th St. Any child aged 18 and younger may receive food.
OWASSO — Claremore and McGuinness secured state tournament spots with victories in the Class 5A area consolation finals Saturday night. The Zebras defeated Edison, 53-42, while the Irish downed Coweta 63-57. The state quarterfinals begin Thursday in the Oklahoma City area. Claremore 53, Edison 42: Kort Seidel had a...
COVID-19 infections within Sand Springs Public Schools fell to two this week from three cases last week, according to information released by the district Friday evening. Whereas last week’s three cases were all at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy, this week’s two cases were both at Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center, the report indicates.
