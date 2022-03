RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Taxpayers beware...over 44 million Americans are estimated to pay taxes late due to covid-19. That is according to Wallet Hub’s yearly taxpayer survey that also states that taxpayers should file before April 18th to avoid penalties. Shelby Dahl, general manager with Liberty tax says even if you are not able to pay before the deadline, you should still file with an estimate of what you may or may not owe in taxes.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO