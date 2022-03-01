ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

High-Tech Devices May Interfere With Your Implanted Defibrillator

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-Tech Devices May Interfere With Your Implanted Defibrillator. TUESDAY, March...

www.suncommercial.com

The Press

Magnets in Portable Electronic Devices May Interfere With CIEDs

Magnets in Portable Electronic Devices May Interfere With CIEDs. TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Magnets in portable electronic devices (PEDs) may interfere with cardiovascular implantable devices (CIEDs), according to a research letter published online March 1 in Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology.
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Almost 1 in 3 Older Adults Develop New Medical Conditions After COVID-19 Infection

Results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for use of healthcare resources. Almost a third (32 of every 100) of older adults infected with covid-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection, 11 more than those who did not have covid-19, finds a US study published by The BMJ on February 9, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

You Can Begin Lowering Your Blood Pressure Today—Here Are Five Things to Commit to Right Now

Those with uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension) are more likely to experience complications like kidney failure, heart failure, heart attacks, strokes, and even death. And because people can suffer from this condition—without symptoms—for long periods of time, it can be a silent killer. Fortunately, there are things you can do right now (yes, today!) to commit to lowering your blood pressure, and most of them are quick and painless.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical News Today

COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots: Two large studies investigate

Two large studies have found a small increase in the absolute risk of rare types of blood clot in the head following a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. An increased risk of a type called intracranial venous thrombosis only applied to individuals under 70 years of age. The...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Does COVID create long-term heart problems?

COVID-19 survivors continue to be at risk for heart problems for at least one year after infection, according to a new study. What’s going on: A new study published in Nature Medicine found that COVID-19 often created heart rhythm irregularities and, in some cases, deadly blood clots in the year after someone was first infected with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Trinity Heart Center implants 100th Watchman device

Rock Island, Ill.-based Trinity Heart Center recently implanted its 100th Watchman device, ourquadcities.com reported Feb. 17. In 2020, the center became the first and only healthcare provider in the region to offer the device designed for atrial fibrillation patients as an alternative to blood thinners. Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of heart arrhythmia in the U.S. and increases the risk of strokes.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
madison

Two Acute Symptoms May Predict Prolonged Concussion Recovery

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A decision tree model may be used by clinicians to help identify patients who are most likely to experience a prolonged recovery following a sport-related concussion, according to a study published in the February issue of the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

