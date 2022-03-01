ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Underway In Broward

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcFln_0eSQFCkq00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) = The first day of March marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season in Broward.

Three species of sea turtles typically nest on Broward’s beaches each season: leatherbacks, loggerheads, and green turtles.

Long-term trends suggest increases in local nesting populations so if you’re headed to the beach, watch your step.

Sea turtle nesting season lasts through the end of October. It’s a critical time when people can help keep sea turtles and hatchlings safe.

The Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program conducts morning surveys during the season to get accurate counts of the total number of nests. All sea turtle nests in Broward County are marked with wooden stakes, flagging tape, and a “Sea Turtle Nest” sign.

Each nest is monitored carefully by BCSTCP staff each day until evidence of hatching is observed, usually about two months after the eggs are laid.

Artificial lights are one of the biggest threats to sea turtles in southeast Florida. Hatchlings use natural light from the moon and stars to find the water after hatching but artificial lighting near the beach can disrupt the process, causing turtles to become disoriented or confused.

That’s why Broward County and other coastal municipalities have lighting ordinances, which require lighting near the beach to be ‘sea turtle-friendly.’

All sea turtles are protected by Florida and federal laws. It is illegal to touch or disturb nesting sea turtles, hatchlings, or their nests.

If you see anyone disturbing a nest or turtle, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s law enforcement division at 1-888-404-FWCC.
﻿

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

47 Tons Of Debris Removed From Lower Florida Keys Shorelines

LOWER KEYS (CBSMiami) — Forty seven tons of debris have been removed from the shorelines of the lower Florida Keys thanks to local fishermen armed with a hefty grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Monroe County received a total of $1.8 million in Hurricane Irma-related grant funding from the FWC for the cleanup of marine debris, especially fishing-related debris. Funding for the project came from a $44.5 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in response to the fishery disaster resulting from the storm. Dozens of local commercial fishermen were hired, and they collected 47 tons of debris,...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Zoo Miami Leads Effort To Bring Wild Flamingo Populations Back To Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Palm trees, beaches, and flamingos; these are images that instantly come to mind when you think “Florida.” Flamingos are so pretty and so unique, but have you ever seen one of them in the wild? The conservation team at Zoo Miami is hoping one day, we all can. A team of experts is hopeful that a recovery of the population is possible for the Sunshine State. “There used to be large flocks of flamingos throughout the state of Florida. Through the 1800s biologists describe large flocks of flamingos,” said Steven Whitfield, a conservation biologist at Zoo Miami. They lived in Florida Bay...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

Between 150 To 200 Haitian Migrants On Ship That Ran Aground In Key Largo

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says between 150 and 200 Haitian migrants were spotted on a ship in Key Largo on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified at around 1:20 p.m. to assist Border Patrol and FWC after a large vessel ran aground just off Ocean Reef. Some of the migrants aboard the ship began swimming, eventually reaching land. #HappeningNow @USCG crews are responding to a suspected migrant venture off #OceanReef. The vessel is aground w/ #CoastGuard & partner agency rescue crews on scene. Updates will happen as more info. becomes available. @mcsonews @MiamiDadeFire @MyFWC @BiscayneNPS @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/D0uF712KMt — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 6, 2022 One person had to be taken to the hospital. No word on the condition of the person or why they had to be hospitalized in the first place. Authorities have not said how many people have been taken into custody at this time.
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Orders Russian Flags Removed At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered Thursday morning all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport. Effective immediately, I have ordered all Russian flags be removed from Miami International Airport. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 3, 2022 On Tuesday, the mayor tweeted that Miami-Dade County is standing firm in its support of President Biden’s decision to ban Russian airplanes from U.S. airspace, including Miami International Airport. Cava said her administration is ready to work with the Biden administration to aide the Ukrainian people however we can. Last week, she directed county department directors to conduct a complete review of all Miami-Dade County contracts within their purview to confirm that none are connected to Russian business interests of any sort.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Nesting#Green Sea Turtle#Cbsmiami#Bcstcp
New Haven Register

11 sea turtles to swim free Friday in Mississippi Sound

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Aquarium's first group of sea turtles to recover from New England’s most recent cold-stunning season will soon be swimming free. The aquarium plans to release 11 Kemp’s ridleys — the world's smallest sea turtle and the most endangered species regularly found in U.S. waters.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Miami

Hundreds Of Haitians Run Aground Off Key Largo In Suspected Human Smuggling Operation

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A large wooden boat with over 350 Haitian migrants ran aground in shallow water off Key Largo on Sunday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at around 1:20 p.m. to assist Border Patrol and FWC after the boat was spotted listing sharply to its side near Ocean Reef Club. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said some of the migrants aboard the ship then jumped overboard into the choppy water to try to swim to shore. “158 Haitian migrants attempted to swim to shore and were quickly rescued by many of our law enforcement partners,”...
KEY LARGO, FL
insideedition.com

15 Rescued Sea Turtles Now Being Released After Being Rehabilitated

A group of sea turtles who were rehabilitated at the National Aquarium in Maryland have been returned to their natural habitat on the coast of Florida,. Fifteen turtles were brought to the aquarium in November after they were stranded because of being cold-stunned, which is associated with pneumonia, and suffering skin lesions, and dehydration off the coast of Massachusetts, according to a press release.
MARYLAND STATE
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio Sea Life aquarium adds first sea turtle

While the Alamo City was out at the polls Tuesday, March 1, Sea Life San Antonio unveiled its first sea turtle, and its first resident named after a popular table side dip. Locals were introduced to Sea Life San Antonio's newest tenant, Guacamole, on Tuesday, revealing the name among a shower of celebratory lettuce, according to a news release. The name was selected through a citywide contest.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Miami

Missing Florida Woman’s Body Found In Backyard Septic Tank

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The body of a Florida missing woman was found in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with killing her, authorities said Saturday. Investigators in Jensen Beach found a body believed to be that of Cynthia Coles, submerged in the septic tank 4 feet (1.2 meters) underground after hours of excavating her back yard late Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich, who was charged with second-degree murder. Cole, 57, had been missing for more than a week. No further details were provided. Jensen Beach is almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach. “There are elements to this case still being investigated,” the post said. “We will update the community with additional information as it becomes available.” There was no online court record available for Demich, so it was unknown if he had an attorney. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
JENSEN BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Lolita Will No Longer Be On Display At The Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lolita, Miami Seaquarium’s lone killer whale, is being retired after nearly 50-plus years on display. The 20-foot tank she has called home for more than a century is being permanently closed to the public. (CBS4) The USDA granted MS Leisure Company Inc. – owner of the Miami Seaquarium – an exhibitor’s license under the condition it no longer displays Lolita and Lii, a white-sided dolphin. “If, in the future, you intend to exhibit either of these animals (including posting any image of these animals on social media with the expectation of economic benefit), or resume using this pool for exhibition purposes, you will...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

It’s Full Steam Ahead As South Florida Cruise Industry Stages Comeback

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After weathering two years of the pandemic, the cruise industry in South Florida is staging a comeback.   Recently, the major cruise companies lifted most mask requirements onboard.   After losing billions of dollars and thousands of workers, the major cruise companies say bookings are returning and the workforce is rebuilding at the two busiest ports of PortMiami and Port Everglades. On Friday afternoon, Royal Caribbean launched the biggest cruise ship in the world out of Port Everglades, Wonder of the Seas.   The ship has 18 decks, 8 neighborhoods and its very own Central Park with 20,000 living plants.   It...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
51K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy