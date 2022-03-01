ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

From 'The Joy Luck Club' to 'Crazy Rich Asians,' a new book hopes to 'fill in the blanks' of Asian American pop culture

By Harmeet Kaur
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Jeff Yang, Phil Yu and Philip Wang have been chronicling the progress of Asian America for decades. Yang published the now defunct A. Magazine before going on to write for The Village Voice, The San Francisco Chronicle and other publications (he is now a CNN Opinion contributor). Yu has...

Related
WWD

New FIT Museum Exhibit to Celebrate Asian Americans’ Contribution to New York’s Fashion Industry

Click here to read the full article. The hard work and ingenuity of Asian Americans in New York’s fashion industry is the focus of a new exhibition at the Museum at FIT. Opening to the public Wednesday, “Asian Americans in New York Fashion: Design, Labor, Innovation” has been orchestrated by graduate students in FIT’s fashion and textiles studies program. Meant to be a celebration of the Asian American community’s significant contribution to the fashion industry in New York — as well as beyond the city’s borders — the show features ensembles, photographs, video footage and textiles.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yang
HuffingtonPost

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Before finding an Asian American mental health practitioner, Agnes Morelos’ experiences with therapy felt lacking. She’d go to sessions and either water down her observations as a Filipina, Chinese and Spanish woman, or simply not address some of the more thorny aspects of her race and ethnicity ― like her lingering guilt over pursuing a job in writing and communications when her parents had dreams of her entering the medical or engineering field. Or how tired she was of swiping right on men on dating apps, only to have them say something in her DMs that suggested they had an Asian fetish.
MENTAL HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

New York to give $10 million to Asian American communities hit by pandemic

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that $10 million will be given to organizations supporting Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The funding will be allocated through the Asian American Federation, the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families and the Chinese-American Planning Council, and these organizations will distribute the money to community groups that provide direct services.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian People#American Culture#A Magazine#The Village Voice#Wong Fu Productions#The Asian Americans#Filipino American#Harold Kumar#Linsanity
ComicBook

DC's Milestone Universe Introduces New Asian-American Superhero

The Milestone Universe is expanding with the introduction of a new Asian-American superhero. Duo is the name of the Earth-M title from writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman), penciler Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) and inker Scott Hanna. The six-issue limited series features two lovers (doctors Kelly Vu and David Kim) who have scientific minds, who become merged into one single body through a nanotechnology experiment. While it grants them new superhuman abilities, the boundaries between the two are eliminated. With new heroes being introduced into this shared universe, it's only a matter of time until someone like Duo gets to meet other Milestone heroes like Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware.
COMICS
EW.com

From crazy stunts to Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh talks about her most famous roles

Which actor can claim to have performed stunts with Jackie Chan, commanded a Star Trek starship, and played the auntie of Shang-Chi? That would be the mighty Michelle Yeoh, the subject of EW's new digital cover. Next up for the movie and TV star is the film Everything Everywhere All at Once (out March 25). Directed by the filmmaking duo Daniels (Swiss Army Man), the science-fiction-action-comedy-drama stars Yeoh as a harried laundromat-owner named Evelyn who discovers she is the only person who can save an infinite number of alternate universes.
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

Asian American Elders Report Low Support, Life Satisfaction

A recently published study in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine reports that several groups of Asian American elders reported significantly lower levels of life satisfaction and receiving social and emotional support, compared to aggregated non-Asian American elders. The study was based on California survey data in 2018, so it is unclear what the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in anti-Asian hate has done to these measures. Of significance, previous data indicate older Asian Americans have higher rates of suicide than the general population, and Korean Americans experienced a doubling of suicide rates from 2002-2012.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FingerLakes1.com

Hochul offers $10M to Asian American groups amid rise in hate crimes

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million initiative on Sunday to help Asian-American organizations as hate crimes are on the rise. Gov. Hochul announced the initiative on Sunday, February 20 at the Lunar New Year Parade in New York City, according to News1o NBC Groups who will recieve funding include the Asian American Federation (AAF), The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, and The Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Port Townsend Leader

Filmmaker discusses documentary on history of Asian-American race relations

Join the Jefferson County Historical Society’s First Friday Speaker Series to discover the history behind Port Townsend’s Chinese Gardens with internationally recognized filmmaker Valerie Soe. In 2012, Soe partnered with San Francisco-based Center for Asian American Media to release “The Chinese Gardens,” a 17-minute documentary film that uses...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Wide Open Eats

Chef Alexander Smalls Pushes Culinary Limits With Afro-Asian-American Fusion

Few chefs have the level of international influence and culinary creativity of Alexander Smalls. He's an award-winning chef, having earned recognition as Esquire's Best New Restaurant in America in 2014 for The Cecil. Smalls specializes in delicious cuisine inspired by the African Diaspora. Here's how he rose to fame and continues to beat out his competition.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Where the Future Is Asian, and the Asians Are Robots

“After Yang,” the second feature by Kogonada, takes place in a speculative future that looks uncannily like our listless present, with holograph-like phone calls that resemble Zoom and domestic interiors that could have been lifted from an Architectural Digest slide show. The technology has improved in this world, populated with clones and friendly robots known as “technosapiens,” which are practically indistinguishable from biological humans. Looming in the background is the hint that some catastrophic geopolitical conflict has ignited between China and the U.S., but the central crisis of the film takes place much closer to home. Based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein, “After Yang” follows the everyday lives of a couple, Jake and Kyra (Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith), and their beloved technosapien, Yang (Justin H. Min), whom they purchase to help their adopted daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), connect to her Chinese heritage. Early on, however, Yang starts to malfunction—suddenly glitching in the living room, in the middle of a multiplayer game reminiscent of Dance Dance Revolution. The rest of the film tracks the effects of the loss of Yang on each member of the family, Jake in particular.
TECHNOLOGY
Time Out Global

Asian Comedy Festival, New York

Fan-favorite Asian Comedy Fest (ACF) is officially back for a third installment this May 6 and 7 at two popular local comedy clubs. The first day of the festival will focus on stand-up comedy acts at Stand Up NY on the Upper West Side and the second will highlight other forms of comedy—from sketch to musical—at Caveat on the Lower East Side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Disney CEO addresses employee backlash over the company’s silence on Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill

Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a lengthy email to employees defending the company’s silence on the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.The corporation has not issued any public statements condemning the legislation, which would censor conversations about homosexuality and gender identity in Florida’s classrooms if it became law. The bill has been condemned by democrats, parents and the White House, which has described the legislation as “hateful”.Many Disney fans and employees have criticised the company over their unwillingness to condemn the bill, especially given the corporation’s significant presence in the state.As per Los Angeles Times, Chapek issued a memo...
BUSINESS
Indy100

What's today's Wordle word 239?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Wordle has had quite a lot of attention on it in the past few weeks. Firstly the popular online word game was sold to the New York Times, where it now calls home and then it stirred more controversy on the other side of the Atlantic as many Brits were upset with the spelling of a recent word with used American-English. However, there were some more remarkable stories about the game which included a woman's life being saved from a kidnapper after. Another woman was also saved from the clutches of QAnon conspiracy theories thanks to the highly...
BATMAN
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
