M2 money supply numbers for January 2022 show continued double-digit growth. Today, the Fed released the M2 money supply numbers for January 2022, and unfortunately, they show continued double-digit growth. This means the Fed still has its monetary pedal to metal, and that all but confirms that we are in the midst of a genuine and ongoing period of high inflation. The Fed has made a major inflationary mistake, and it's going to take a long time to fix. If I had to guess, we will be seeing inflation rates of 10% or so through at least the end of this year.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO