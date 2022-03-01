ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father protects son from raging bull

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father jumped down into the ring to cover and protect...

www.fox5atlanta.com

101.5 KNUE

[Watch] Bull Rider’s Father Called a Hero After Protecting Son from Charging Bull

This article is going to showcase the bravery that bull riders showcase every time they ride. I don't have the gumption to do it and any keyboard warrior who comments that they could do it can't do it either. It takes a special kind of athlete to do what a bull rider does. Only a father of a bull rider could do what this father did at recent Belton, Texas rodeo to protect his son who got bucked off an angry bull.
BELTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Dad Uses His Own Body To Protect Son From Bull After Falling Unconscious

Dad of the year right here! Bull Rider Cody Hook was at a bull riding tournament in Texas and as you can see in the video he was knocked unconscious when he fell. The way his hands locked up and legs, you see that in MMA fights after someone gets knocked out so I know he was out. His dad thinking quickly knowing the bull was still not restrained covered him up with his body to protect him. Wild stuff.
TEXAS STATE
KOOL 96.5

Cyclists Attacked By Raging Bull During Race

During the Bianchi Rock Cobbler off-road race in Bakersfield, three participants were attacked by a bull. According to KMPH, of the three cyclists attacked, two of them were able to finish the race. The third man wanted to finish the race but was advised by people around him to quit. Videos of the bull attack can be found online, including Twitter and YouTube:
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIFR

Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull. Landis Hooks jumped in the ring after seeing his 18-year-old son, Cody, thrown from the bull...
BELTON, TX
PUBLIC SAFETY

