Father protects son from raging bull

Dad of the year right here! Bull Rider Cody Hook was at a bull riding tournament in Texas and as you can see in the video he was knocked unconscious when he fell. The way his hands locked up and legs, you see that in MMA fights after someone gets knocked out so I know he was out. His dad thinking quickly knowing the bull was still not restrained covered him up with his body to protect him. Wild stuff.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO