Gracie Abrams performs at The Sinclair on Feb. 12.Courtesy Ryan Fairfield. Gracie Abrams has quickly become an artist many have grown to love and admire at the young age of 22. From partying with Taylor Swift at her 32nd birthday to her music inspiring the hit song “drivers license” (2021), Abrams has shown that her music and character have impacted fellow artists and fans alike, making it come as no surprise that she was able to sell out her concert at The Sinclair in Cambridge on Feb. 12.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO