In 1977, then-Aquarius Records store owner Chris Knab got an invitation to take over a late Friday night radio slot on KSAN, with the hopes that he would tap Bay Area listeners into the sounds of punk and new wave. But after a few weeks of spinning import singles from the U.K., he was quickly running out of music to play. He suggested bringing on one of his customers, Howie Klein, to help program the show. As Knab put it, “He would know who the cool bands are.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO