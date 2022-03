Will Gorr the God Butcher show up in Moon Knight before his major debut in Thor: Love and Thunder?. There is little doubt that people are expecting big things in Moon Knight, which is set to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series that will be dropped this year. But could one of these "big things" actually be a cameo from an Academy Award winner? It is believed that the Disney+ show could introduce Gorr the God Killer into the MCU before Christian Bale goes on to play the major villain in Thor: Love and Thunder later this year!

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO