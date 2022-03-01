Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville on how to honor Women's History Month

While New Jersey native Dionne Warwick celebrates Women’s Month 2022, her legacy of achievement speaks for itself. Ms. Warwick celebrates with a national leadership award for leadership from educators, a CNN Film to honor her legacy, a residency in Las Vegas, and the growth of her interior design enterprise – WG Design Lab– with Bruce Garrick. National Women’s Month celebrates the vital role of women in American history and Ms. Warwick is a leader by example and a multi-dimensional success story.
