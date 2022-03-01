ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fastest Shrinking Local Economies in America

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ic1f_0eSQBkiG00 Gross domestic product is a metric often used to compare the sizes of economies as well as how well an economy performs. As the world’s largest economy, the U.S. GDP is over $21 trillion. But the U.S. economy is composed of many counties. County GDP can help assess the vitality of the local economy. While the U.S. economy grew by nearly 22% from 2014 to 2019, about 750 county economies (of over 3,000 nationwide) shrank over that time.

To determine the 50 fastest shrinking local economies nationwide, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the change in real GDP from 2014 to 2019 for every U.S. county or county equivalent with data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The counties listed here experienced the most crippling economic contractions -- of between 28% and 51%.

When economies contract, so too does the availability of jobs and potential for local economic mobility. This can lead to population declines over an extended period of time as younger residents leave to pursue greener job pastures. ( This is America’s fastest dying industry .)

These U.S. counties with the fastest shrinking local economies are typically small and rural. For example, Mora County, New Mexico, and Martin County, Kentucky, are both home to fewer than 1,000 residents. (Not counties, but these are America’s largest and smallest state economies .)

The fastest shrinking local U.S. economies also include Boone County, West Virginia, a coal industry-dependent community of 22,368 people that has seen a gradual decline in jobs since the Great Recession. There are about 2,200 fewer jobs in Boone than there were at its last peak in July 2008, and it has yet to recover jobs lost to the pandemic-related recession of 2020. Its GDP shrank by nearly 43% from 2014 to 2019.

With a population of 133,195, Tazewell County, Illinois, is one of the more populated counties on this list. It has about 2,300 fewer employed persons today than it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Like Boone County, Tazewell experienced a gradual reduction of employed people -- a trend that began during the Great Recession. Its GDP contracted by nearly half from 2014 to 2019.

Out of the top five most populous U.S. states, only Texas has counties on this list of the fastest shrinking local economies. The Lone Star state is home to nine of these counties, with about 88,000 residents. Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota tie for second place with four counties apiece.

Click here to see the fastest shrinking local economies in America
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNCdK_0eSQBkiG00

50. Van Buren, Arkansas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.11% (state: 12.66%)
> 2019 county GDP: $643 million (state: $130,840 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -3.10 ppt (8.10% to 5.00%)
> Median household income: $38,499 (state: $47,597)
> Population: 16,642
> Largest place in county: Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCXGp_0eSQBkiG00

49. Dolores, Colorado
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.29% (state: 26.71%)
> 2019 county GDP: $147 million (state: $392,218 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.90 ppt (3.90% to 3.00%)
> Median household income: $45,972 (state: $72,331)
> Population: 1,857
> Largest place in county: Dove Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrjIx_0eSQBkiG00

48. Schleicher, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.30% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $192 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.10 ppt (3.00% to 2.90%)
> Median household income: $53,229 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 2,983
> Largest place in county: Eldorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byXJS_0eSQBkiG00

47. Spink, South Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.38% (state: 15.29%)
> 2019 county GDP: $399 million (state: $53,940 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.10 ppt (3.50% to 3.40%)
> Median household income: $54,423 (state: $58,275)
> Population: 6,483
> Largest place in county: Redfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhD4t_0eSQBkiG00

46. Johnson, Wyoming
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.49% (state: -1.76%)
> 2019 county GDP: $424 million (state: $39,601 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.90 ppt (4.50% to 3.60%)
> Median household income: $58,132 (state: $64,049)
> Population: 8,487
> Largest place in county: Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGSxg_0eSQBkiG00

45. Stark, North Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.49% (state: -1.54%)
> 2019 county GDP: $2,633 million (state: $59,005 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.40 ppt (1.60% to 2.00%)
> Median household income: $72,045 (state: $64,894)
> Population: 31,081
> Largest place in county: Dickinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SpNM_0eSQBkiG00

44. Garfield, Montana
> GDP change 2014-2019: -28.65% (state: 14.64%)
> 2019 county GDP: $43 million (state: $51,789 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.30 ppt (2.70% to 2.40%)
> Median household income: $42,000 (state: $54,970)
> Population: 1,036
> Largest place in county: Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03evsj_0eSQBkiG00

43. Leon, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -29.14% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $944 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.90 ppt (5.30% to 4.40%)
> Median household income: $43,045 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 17,225
> Largest place in county: Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D57PM_0eSQBkiG00

42. Martin, Kentucky
> GDP change 2014-2019: -29.17% (state: 14.96%)
> 2019 county GDP: $253 million (state: $216,102 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.20 ppt (9.10% to 6.90%)
> Median household income: $41,013 (state: $50,589)
> Population: 11,648
> Largest place in county: Inez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WsGE_0eSQBkiG00

41. Cheyenne, Nebraska
> GDP change 2014-2019: -29.71% (state: 17.34%)
> 2019 county GDP: $528 million (state: $131,352 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 1.50 ppt (2.20% to 3.70%)
> Median household income: $53,871 (state: $61,439)
> Population: 9,604
> Largest place in county: Sidney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9wGU_0eSQBkiG00

40. Fallon, Montana
> GDP change 2014-2019: -30.11% (state: 14.64%)
> 2019 county GDP: $213 million (state: $51,789 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.10 ppt (1.90% to 1.80%)
> Median household income: $64,545 (state: $54,970)
> Population: 2,921
> Largest place in county: Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mJNi_0eSQBkiG00

39. Slope, North Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -30.15% (state: -1.54%)
> 2019 county GDP: $44 million (state: $59,005 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.30 ppt (2.00% to 2.30%)
> Median household income: $63,611 (state: $64,894)
> Population: 742
> Largest place in county: Marmarth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaN3R_0eSQBkiG00

38. Buena Vista, Iowa
> GDP change 2014-2019: -30.31% (state: 12.26%)
> 2019 county GDP: $1,256 million (state: $194,323 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -1.80 ppt (3.90% to 2.10%)
> Median household income: $57,125 (state: $60,523)
> Population: 20,058
> Largest place in county: Storm Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DtOB_0eSQBkiG00

37. Webster, West Virginia
> GDP change 2014-2019: -30.35% (state: 8.94%)
> 2019 county GDP: $155 million (state: $79,140 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.30 ppt (8.60% to 6.30%)
> Median household income: $34,927 (state: $46,711)
> Population: 8,386
> Largest place in county: Addison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF7Zn_0eSQBkiG00

36. Scioto, Ohio
> GDP change 2014-2019: -30.45% (state: 16.38%)
> 2019 county GDP: $2,805 million (state: $693,199 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.50 ppt (8.80% to 6.30%)
> Median household income: $41,330 (state: $56,602)
> Population: 76,040
> Largest place in county: Portsmouth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25en7b_0eSQBkiG00

35. Freestone, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -31.33% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $1,330 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.80 ppt (5.60% to 4.80%)
> Median household income: $49,471 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 19,714
> Largest place in county: Teague

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBNTW_0eSQBkiG00

34. Worth, Iowa
> GDP change 2014-2019: -31.40% (state: 12.26%)
> 2019 county GDP: $311 million (state: $194,323 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.00 ppt (-1.00% to -1.00%)
> Median household income: $57,130 (state: $60,523)
> Population: 7,445
> Largest place in county: Northwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hby8O_0eSQBkiG00

33. Jack, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -31.62% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $572 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.60 ppt (3.70% to 3.10%)
> Median household income: $52,045 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 8,852
> Largest place in county: Jacksboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UseOQ_0eSQBkiG00

32. Milam, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -31.63% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $661 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -1.20 ppt (6.20% to 5.00%)
> Median household income: $47,902 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 24,770
> Largest place in county: Rockdale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6mqs_0eSQBkiG00

31. Laurens, South Carolina
> GDP change 2014-2019: -32.14% (state: 25.89%)
> 2019 county GDP: $2,061 million (state: $244,662 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -4.10 ppt (7.10% to 3.00%)
> Median household income: $43,304 (state: $53,199)
> Population: 66,846
> Largest place in county: Laurens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub5c9_0eSQBkiG00

30. Grant, Indiana
> GDP change 2014-2019: -32.60% (state: 16.18%)
> 2019 county GDP: $2,248 million (state: $381,020 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -3.20 ppt (6.90% to 3.70%)
> Median household income: $44,356 (state: $56,303)
> Population: 66,452
> Largest place in county: Marion

29. Union, Louisiana
> GDP change 2014-2019: -32.86% (state: 5.74%)
> 2019 county GDP: $501 million (state: $254,562 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -1.70 ppt (7.50% to 5.80%)
> Median household income: $44,100 (state: $49,469)
> Population: 22,353
> Largest place in county: Farmerville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5ipD_0eSQBkiG00

28. Williams, North Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -33.25% (state: -1.54%)
> 2019 county GDP: $5,227 million (state: $59,005 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.60 ppt (1.20% to 1.80%)
> Median household income: $87,161 (state: $64,894)
> Population: 35,208
> Largest place in county: Williston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKDFo_0eSQBkiG00

27. Wayne, Georgia
> GDP change 2014-2019: -33.37% (state: 30.14%)
> 2019 county GDP: $824 million (state: $637,799 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -4.70 ppt (8.70% to 4.00%)
> Median household income: $45,483 (state: $58,700)
> Population: 29,788
> Largest place in county: Jesup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcxNy_0eSQBkiG00

26. Douglas, Missouri
> GDP change 2014-2019: -33.38% (state: 15.57%)
> 2019 county GDP: $211 million (state: $332,273 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.60 ppt (7.70% to 5.10%)
> Median household income: $37,425 (state: $55,461)
> Population: 13,306
> Largest place in county: Ava

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olAn8_0eSQBkiG00

25. Corson, South Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -33.43% (state: 15.29%)
> 2019 county GDP: $94 million (state: $53,940 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.00 ppt (5.80% to 5.80%)
> Median household income: $35,759 (state: $58,275)
> Population: 4,150
> Largest place in county: McLaughlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zi8Gf_0eSQBkiG00

24. Esmeralda, Nevada
> GDP change 2014-2019: -33.53% (state: 33.63%)
> 2019 county GDP: $43 million (state: $181,743 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.70 ppt (4.40% to 3.70%)
> Median household income: $37,375 (state: $60,365)
> Population: 969
> Largest place in county: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC0lP_0eSQBkiG00

23. Hemphill, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -33.93% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $940 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.30 ppt (2.40% to 2.70%)
> Median household income: $70,625 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 3,994
> Largest place in county: Canadian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13O09T_0eSQBkiG00

22. Yakutat City, Alaska
> GDP change 2014-2019: -34.11% (state: -3.43%)
> 2019 county GDP: $30 million (state: $54,547 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.20 ppt (9.90% to 7.70%)
> Median household income: $71,607 (state: $77,640)
> Population: 649
> Largest place in county: Yakutat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015jaC_0eSQBkiG00

21. Keya Paha, Nebraska
> GDP change 2014-2019: -34.45% (state: 17.34%)
> 2019 county GDP: $47 million (state: $131,352 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.20 ppt (2.70% to 2.50%)
> Median household income: $56,500 (state: $61,439)
> Population: 760
> Largest place in county: Springview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpaKB_0eSQBkiG00

20. Harmon, Oklahoma
> GDP change 2014-2019: -34.84% (state: 3.59%)
> 2019 county GDP: $101 million (state: $203,700 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -1.20 ppt (4.10% to 2.90%)
> Median household income: $48,344 (state: $52,919)
> Population: 2,710
> Largest place in county: Hollis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgBCT_0eSQBkiG00

19. San Juan, Colorado
> GDP change 2014-2019: -35.02% (state: 26.71%)
> 2019 county GDP: $37 million (state: $392,218 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.30 ppt (5.30% to 3.00%)
> Median household income: $54,625 (state: $72,331)
> Population: 589
> Largest place in county: Silverton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uPni_0eSQBkiG00

18. Shoshone, Idaho
> GDP change 2014-2019: -35.32% (state: 27.63%)
> 2019 county GDP: $453 million (state: $82,420 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -4.00 ppt (9.90% to 5.90%)
> Median household income: $39,386 (state: $55,785)
> Population: 12,609
> Largest place in county: Kellogg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeysJ_0eSQBkiG00

17. Crawford, Illinois
> GDP change 2014-2019: -35.41% (state: 15.44%)
> 2019 county GDP: $2,063 million (state: $890,486 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.10 ppt (6.40% to 4.30%)
> Median household income: $49,779 (state: $65,886)
> Population: 18,972
> Largest place in county: Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AicVF_0eSQBkiG00

16. Mora, New Mexico
> GDP change 2014-2019: -36.91% (state: 10.62%)
> 2019 county GDP: $102 million (state: $101,972 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -5.00 ppt (11.00% to 6.00%)
> Median household income: $28,446 (state: $49,754)
> Population: 4,536
> Largest place in county: Wagon Mound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYOA2_0eSQBkiG00

15. Roberts, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -38.45% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $930 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.40 ppt (3.50% to 3.10%)
> Median household income: $68,750 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 805
> Largest place in county: Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8csR_0eSQBkiG00

14. Alfalfa, Oklahoma
> GDP change 2014-2019: -38.85% (state: 3.59%)
> 2019 county GDP: $257 million (state: $203,700 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.40 ppt (2.50% to 2.10%)
> Median household income: $61,852 (state: $52,919)
> Population: 5,847
> Largest place in county: Cherokee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM7jV_0eSQBkiG00

13. Custer, Idaho
> GDP change 2014-2019: -38.89% (state: 27.63%)
> 2019 county GDP: $183 million (state: $82,420 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.60 ppt (6.80% to 4.20%)
> Median household income: $40,875 (state: $55,785)
> Population: 4,169
> Largest place in county: Challis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAQkj_0eSQBkiG00

12. Sutton, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -38.92% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $368 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: 0.10 ppt (3.60% to 3.70%)
> Median household income: $54,306 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 3,824
> Largest place in county: Sonora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0307DE_0eSQBkiG00

11. Scott, Tennessee
> GDP change 2014-2019: -40.00% (state: 23.11%)
> 2019 county GDP: $541 million (state: $376,917 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -7.30 ppt (11.70% to 4.40%)
> Median household income: $38,864 (state: $53,320)
> Population: 21,969
> Largest place in county: Oneida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niph3_0eSQBkiG00

10. Potter, South Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -41.76% (state: 15.29%)
> 2019 county GDP: $143 million (state: $53,940 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.10 ppt (3.30% to 3.20%)
> Median household income: $54,583 (state: $58,275)
> Population: 2,315
> Largest place in county: Gettysburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jte1Z_0eSQBkiG00

9. Divide, North Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -42.25% (state: -1.54%)
> 2019 county GDP: $184 million (state: $59,005 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.10 ppt (1.50% to 1.40%)
> Median household income: $62,865 (state: $64,894)
> Population: 2,335
> Largest place in county: Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrHp4_0eSQBkiG00

8. Boone, West Virginia
> GDP change 2014-2019: -42.36% (state: 8.94%)
> 2019 county GDP: $617 million (state: $79,140 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -3.80 ppt (9.30% to 5.50%)
> Median household income: $40,739 (state: $46,711)
> Population: 22,368
> Largest place in county: Madison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PRa1_0eSQBkiG00

7. Greer, Oklahoma
> GDP change 2014-2019: -42.97% (state: 3.59%)
> 2019 county GDP: $105 million (state: $203,700 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.40 ppt (4.60% to 4.20%)
> Median household income: $41,488 (state: $52,919)
> Population: 5,861
> Largest place in county: Mangum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BKZn_0eSQBkiG00

6. Carter, Montana
> GDP change 2014-2019: -44.39% (state: 14.64%)
> 2019 county GDP: $56 million (state: $51,789 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.40 ppt (3.20% to 2.80%)
> Median household income: $48,000 (state: $54,970)
> Population: 1,331
> Largest place in county: Ekalaka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sjlz3_0eSQBkiG00

5. Ziebach, South Dakota
> GDP change 2014-2019: -45.08% (state: 15.29%)
> 2019 county GDP: $54 million (state: $53,940 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.30 ppt (5.90% to 5.60%)
> Median household income: $37,400 (state: $58,275)
> Population: 2,791
> Largest place in county: Eagle Butte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKkKX_0eSQBkiG00

4. Tazewell, Illinois
> GDP change 2014-2019: -46.51% (state: 15.44%)
> 2019 county GDP: $5,550 million (state: $890,486 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.30 ppt (6.70% to 4.40%)
> Median household income: $63,454 (state: $65,886)
> Population: 133,195
> Largest place in county: Pekin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRzhr_0eSQBkiG00

3. Adams, Ohio
> GDP change 2014-2019: -49.27% (state: 16.38%)
> 2019 county GDP: $673 million (state: $693,199 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -2.40 ppt (9.20% to 6.80%)
> Median household income: $39,079 (state: $56,602)
> Population: 27,776
> Largest place in county: West Union

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g4m5_0eSQBkiG00

2. Wheeler, Texas
> GDP change 2014-2019: -50.56% (state: 18.02%)
> 2019 county GDP: $944 million (state: $1,863,954 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.60 ppt (3.60% to 3.00%)
> Median household income: $49,315 (state: $61,874)
> Population: 5,338
> Largest place in county: Shamrock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrrlu_0eSQBkiG00

1. Petroleum, Montana
> GDP change 2014-2019: -50.65% (state: 14.64%)
> 2019 county GDP: $23 million (state: $51,789 million)
> Unemployment change 2014-2019, county: -0.60 ppt (4.20% to 3.60%)
> Median household income: $51,250 (state: $54,970)
> Population: 453
> Largest place in county: Winnett

Methodology

To determine the fastest shrinking local economies nationwide, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the change in real GDP from 2014 to 2019 for every U.S. county or county equivalent with data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. GDP figures are chained to 2012 dollars.

Average annual unemployment rates for 2019 and 2014 came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data on population and median household income are five year estimates for 2019 and are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Largest place in the county is based on population ACS population estimates and places can include cities, towns, villages, and census designated places.

