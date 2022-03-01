ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion announces virtual reality concert tour

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtLSB_0eSQBgBM00

Megan Thee Stallion just shared some exciting news with her fans.

The “Hot Girl Summer” singer announced Monday that her "Enter Thee Hottieverse" virtual reality concert tour will take place in 10 cities between April and July.

Fans will be able to go to their local movie theater and enjoy the VR concert performance featuring a variety of environments and custom wardrobes. The virtual tour begins April 5-10 in Los Angeles, followed by stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

MORE: Megan Thee Stallion is now a college graduate

"Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I'm glad that we'll be able to make history with this experience," the artist said in a statement. "My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life."

"Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favorite artist's live show," said Ernest Lee, Amaze VR co-CEO. "A VR Concert by AmazeVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way, while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide."

Ticket pre-sale begins March 2 at 10 a.m. ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X72oZ_0eSQBgBM00
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena, Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington, DC.
MORE: Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the heat in 2022

The "Savage" rapper will be performing in person on the Dua Lipa tour beginning March 15 in Denver.

She will also appear at the Coachella festival on April 16 and 23.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Tour#Washington Dc#Concert Tour#Vr#Iheartradio
