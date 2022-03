A shocking video shows the extent of a rodent infestation at a West Memphis, Arkansas distribution facility of Family Dollar, as the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the safety of products from the chain in six states. More than 1,000 dead rodents were recovered after an inspection of the distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas.“Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO