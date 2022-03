For the first time in 29 years, the Ole Miss women's basketball team will play in a semifinal game of the SEC Tournament being played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Rebels (23-7) battle No. 1 South Carolina (28-1) today at 4 p.m. for the right to advance to Sunday's title game. On the other side of the bracket awaits the winner between Kentucky and Tennessee (6:30 p.m.).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO