No. 16 USC (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12) closes out its home schedule at Galen Center with a bang tonight as No. 2 (AP and NET) Arizona arrives on the BLVD sporting a 25-3 overall mark and a conference-best 15-2 record in league play. The Trojans currently hold the No. 26 NET rating, but this is a primetime opportunity (8PM PST ESPN) for the Trojans to boost their NCAA Tournament resumé as well as their seeding in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. USC has won its last six games since falling 72-63 at Arizona on Feb. 5 and a win tomorrow night would give this year’s team the record for regular season wins in a single season. Arizona is coming off a 79-63 loss at Colorado on Feb. 26 which snapped a nine-game winning streak. In that Feb. 5 game at McKale Center, USC lost a game it led by 6 points with 6:30 to go, but finished 1-for-14 from the field. KenPom projects the game as a 77-73 Wildcat victory so let’s break down the numbers and take a look at the key factors heading into tonight.

