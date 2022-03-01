ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Gina Carano Thinks Ukraine Invasion Is Due To Loss Of “COVID Narrative”

By Curtis Calhoun
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MMA fighter Gina Carano has her theory and what caused the Russian Federation’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Carano has made a slew of controversial remarks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and how conservative political voices are treated in society. She compared the treatment of Republicans to that of how the...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

