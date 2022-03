Before you jump into Pandora you'll need to pick one of the Borderlands 3 characters to play as. You have four options available to you and it's difficult for us to make a list of the best Borderlands 3 characters ranked because they are each so different – designed to support different play styles. In fact, you'll want to take some time to study each character and class before diving into Borderlands 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO