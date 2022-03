East Lansing — Maybe it’s time to accept that Michigan State won’t do anything the easy way, at least not this year. Of course, considering the way the last half of the Big Ten season has gone, don’t expect an apology from the Spartans, who closed out the regular season in style on Sunday, getting off to a blistering start and overcoming a shaky stretch in the second half before pulling way for a 77-67 victory over Maryland on Senior Day at the Breslin Center.

