Ann Arbor, MI

Domino's Pizza CEO to retire, operating officer to take over

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Domino's Pizza Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison will retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating head Russell Weiner, at a time the pizza chain's battling supply chain disruptions. Allison, 55, who has...

New York Post

Why Domino’s Pizza’s stock is plunging — and what it means for its CEO

Domino’s Pizza is shaking up its leadership after the company announced that it failed to meet its earnings goals — prompting the share price to drop some 8% on Tuesday. Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison will retire effective May 1 and he will be replaced by COO Russell Weiner, the company announced on Tuesday.
MarketWatch

Domino's misses on profit and revenue, announces new CEO

Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ, +0.37% shares sank 8.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the pizza delivery company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Domino's posted net income of $155.7 million, or $4.25 per share, up from $151.9 million, or $3.85 per share, last year. Revenue of $1.343 billion was down from $1.357 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $1.383 billion. U.S. same-store sales growth was 1%, and international same-store sales growth was 1.8%. The FactSet consensus was for U.S. same-store sales growth of 2.9% and international same-store sales growth of 6.6%. Domino's also announced that Chief Executive Ritch Allison will retire. He will serve as CEO until April 30, 2022 and will remain on the board until the shareholders meeting on April 26. Allison will continue in an advisory capacity until July 15. The board has appointed Russell Weiner, currently chief operating officer, as Allison's successor, effective May 1. Weiner has been COO and president of Domino's U.S. since July 2020. Domino's has also named Sandeep Reddy as chief financial officer, effective April 1. He's currently the CFO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Domino’s Pizza Uses Higher Delivery Prices to Drive Order Pickup

Domino's (DPZ) - Get Domino's Pizza, Inc. Report built its business on delivery. In its early days the company had a 30-minute delivery promise -- which it had to drop because it led to drivers making dangerous decisions. In recent years it has leaned on its ability to bring people pizza pretty much anywhere.
Seekingalpha.com

Domino's Pizza falls after Credit Suisse pulls bull rating

Domino's Pizza (DPZ -3.2%) is one of the biggest decliners of the consumer discretionary stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index following a Credit Suisse downgrade on the pizza chain operator to Neutral from Outperform. Analyst Lauren Silberman pointed to increased risk to DPZ numbers from labor challenges, changes to...
Benzinga

Recap: Domino's Pizza Q4 Earnings

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 0.7%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $4.28. Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same...
TheStreet

Domino's CEO Shockingly Retires, Leaving Company

Will the fast-food pizza chain's new direction continue its pandemic-era momentum?. In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1. A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison had been rumored to be an...
Benzinga

Domino's Pizza's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) earned $155.69 million, a 29.3% increase from the preceding quarter. Domino's Pizza also posted a total of $1.34 billion in sales, a 34.57% increase since Q3. In Q3, Domino's Pizza brought in $997.99 million in sales but only earned $120.40 million.
Reuters

Citi plans 900 hires for commercial banking unit over 3 years

March 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's (C.N) commercial banking unit will hire 900 staff over the next three years, a large part of which will be for the U.S. bank's Asia Pacific business, as it plans to fast-track growth. The U.S. lender said on Monday that along with launching in...
