The upcoming expansion for Risk of Rain 2, Survivors Of The Void, will be getting an endless mode called Simulacrum. The new mode coming to Risk of Rain 2 will be an endless wave-based mode, and takes place inside a computer simulation. The lore of the game states that the simulation is so that players can assess the threat of some of the game’s locations. Essentially this just means that all the locations players will have seen before have that new endless take on them. Hopoo Games said they are places you know, “yet somehow… different.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO