Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Release Date Confirmed

Commonly incorrectly referred to as “adidas Yeezy Slides,” the model is set to finally (finally!) release in a tonal black (technically “Onyx) colorway on March 7th. Akin to a recently-surfaced Yeezy Boost 350 v2, the upcoming pair covers the entirety of its upper and sole unit in a pitch-dark tone. At certain angles, the Yeezy Slide appears covered in a gun metal grey, but official images of the slip-on model reveal a hue much more aligned with Ye’s past black propositions. In any case, the “Onyx” ensemble answers countless fans’ longtime requests for a dark-colored pair of the laceless Yeezys. No structural changes have been made to the ubiquitous style, but may change by the end of the year given the experimental prototypes once donned by Kim Kardashian. Before any of those hit retail, however, the 44-year-old and the adidas team will place an early bid on “Shoe of the Summer” with their latest slip-on.
