Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Release Date Confirmed

Following its “Abundance” range last year, gen-Z underwear label Siren Basics has expanded its catalog with a brand new “Silkies” collection. Inspired by organic materials and a sense of meditative tranquility, the intimates are crafted from air-spun, silk-soft fabric that is new to the brand. Available in a variety of rich neutral tones and vibrant colorways, the underwear offerings feature a higher rise fit and more coverage in comparison to the label’s other styles. “Siren aims to highlight the intentionality in the everyday, the intimate parts of our routine that can seem mundane — the sensation of soft skin in fresh bedsheets, or slipping on your favorite pair of briefs as you start your day,” the brand stated in a press release.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO