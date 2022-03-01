Late ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ned Eisenberg Also Starred in a Clint Eastwood Classic

Ned Eisenberg made a name for himself in acting, mostly thanks to his work on “Law & Order: SVU.” He starred in the popular drama series for over a decade.

Sadly, Eisenberg recently passed away in his home in New York after a long battle with cancer. He was 65 when he died. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” his wife said in a statement, according to The Wrap.

For reference, Eisenberg played defense attorney Roger Kressler on the show. He was a very powerful attorney that we got to see face off against several of the “SVU” stars on a regular basis. He also got to play a different character in the original “Law & Order” series. It was a recurring defense attorney role he had for seven episodes back in 1997.

According to IMDb, besides his role in the “Law & Order: SVU” world, Ned Eisenberg also had a prominent role in two different Clint Eastwood films. He got to play a photographer in the movie “Flags of Our Fathers.”

Two Clint Eastwood Films ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Had a Role In

This is a 2006 war film that was directed, co-produced, and scored by Clint Eastwood. It focuses on the Battle of Iwo Jima. More specifically, it tells the story of the five Marines and one Navy corpsman that raised the flag on Iwo Jima. It also explains what kind of effect that event had on their lives. This movie is from the American viewpoint of the battle. The companion film “Letters from Iwo Jima” is from the Japanese viewpoint.

The movie stars Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford, Adam Beach, John Benjamin, Hickey, John Slattery, Paul Walker, Jamie Bell, and Barry Pepper. Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood, has a small role as Private Roberto Lundsford. Ned Eisenberg got to play Joe Rosenthal. It was a pretty iconic role. This is the journalist who ends up snapping the iconic photo of the flag.

The “Law & Order: SVU” actor also played a role in one of Clint Eastwood’s most successful movies to date —

Million Dollar Baby.” This is a 2004 American sports drama movie that is directed, co-produced, and scored by Clint Eastwood. The movie follows the story of Margaret “Maggie” Fitzgerald (played by Hilary Swank), who is an amateur boxer. She is getting help from a boxing trainer that is underappreciated, Frankie Dunn (played by Eastwood). Her goal is to finally become a professional boxer. The movie also stars Morgan Freeman as Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris. He plays Dunn’s gym assistant and a former boxer as well.

Meanwhile, the “Law & Order: SVU” star plays the first boxing manager for Hilary Swank’s character. This film went on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor at the 77th Academy Awards.

Besides these two films, the “Law & Order: SVU” star also had roles in movies like “Primary Colors,” “World Trade Center,” “Won’t Back Down,” “Last Man Standing,” and “Limitless.”