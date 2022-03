Spring is coming, and that can only mean one thing: it's lightweight jacket season, baby! I'm officially waving in the glorious time of year when we can collectively shed our heavy winter coats in lieu of something a little more stylish. While leather moto and classic denim iterations are timeless standbys in my closet, I'm excited to add another, trendier silhouette into my closet this year—and it's one that supermodels like Kendall Jenner are already styling during Paris Fashion Week. Behold Kendall Jenner's bomber jacket, my dream spring coat.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO