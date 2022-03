As more Southern states legalize cannabis for medical use, Kentucky legislative leaders who have blocked this issue for years are running out of excuses. It might have seemed unthinkable when California first legalized medical marijuana in 1996 that this would ever happen in a place like Kentucky. But today it’s not just thinkable – it’s inevitable. That’s why the time for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana is now.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO