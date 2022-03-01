Fat Tuesday 2022: These Texas Bars Are Throwing Full-Scale Mardi Gras Parties

The holy season of Lent is quickly approaching. During this time, believers will prioritize fasting and penitence for the 40 days leading up to Easter. But more than a month of confessionals and a focus on worship is no fun…so before the world collectively puts their heads down in prayer, we have a massive party. Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras (“Fat Tuesday” in French), is the annual pre-Lent carnival celebrating gluttony, promiscuity, and other unholy but harmless vices.

The Fat Tuesday celebrations were put on hold last year due to pandemic restrictions. So this year, bars across the country are going all out for their Mardi Gras parties. And, of course, everything is bigger in Texas. A few establishments in the Lone Star State are hosting Fat Tuesday festivities to rival those of the Big Easy.

If you’re in the San Antonio area for Mardi Gras, here’s a list of local spots that will transport you to Bourbon Street for the big night.

Three Star Bar (521 E. Grayson Street)

Alchemy Hookah (2571 Jackson Keller Road)

The Rustic (17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204)

Picks Bar (4335 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 1101)

Pat O’Brien’s (121 Alamo Plaza)

Smoke BBQ + Skybar (501 E. Crockett Street)

Fish City Grill (Multiple locations)

Each location offers New Orleans cocktails and Cajun and Creole specialties, and many will have live music to accompany the frivolity. Spend the night in one or bar hop until you’ve seen them all, you can’t go wrong!

Laissez les bons temps rouler, partygoers!

Fat Tuesday is Even Bigger in New Orleans’ Mardi Gras Celebration

While Texas is going big for their Fat Tuesday festivities, the true home of Mardi Gras will always be New Orleans, Louisiana. Nothing comes close to the riotous parades and parties that take place on Bourbon Street every March. Like the rest of the world, New Orleans’ was forced to cancel Mardi Gras in 2021 thanks to the ongoing pandemic. They’re back this year, however, and determined to make up for last year’s lack of fun.

Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, reported seeing a record-breaking crowd at Sunday’s pre-Mardi Gras parade. He says the crowds are great for business, but it’s more about the people of New Orleans coming together for a uniquely Louisana holiday. “It’s not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who’ve been around for 10 years,” Houston remarks.

As is tradition, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will kick off the Fat Tuesday celebration as it leads a rainbow parade through the streets of New Orleans. Their float is followed by Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, and the Krewe of Elks and Krewe of Orleans, a caravan of homemade floats stretching miles.