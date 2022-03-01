LaCroix Cherry Blossom Sparkling Water Is a Thing That Exists

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival is back following a deadly pandemic that led to the cancellation of many festivals and prompted many businesses to shutter their doors. Festival organizers are thrilled that the spring tradition has sprung back after the two-year-pandemic pause. “The trees, a gesture of goodwill from Tokyo to Washington, DC, now more than ever, serve as a reminder to us of the importance of unifying communities and sharing in the celebration of peace and international friendship,” National Cherry Blossom Festival President and CEO Diana Mayhew said. The month-long event will feature music, performances, a kite festival, a parade, and more—much of which will be streamed online. “We look forward to this incredible event that draws millions of people from around the country each year,” Chinyere Hubbard, the senior vice president of communications, marketing, and community engagement at Events DC, said. This year’s festival will run from March 20–April 17. Peak bloom is predicted to occur between March 22–25. “Regardless of when the blooms are open, we have a full month of flowers and festivities to look forward to during the National Cherry Blossom Festival,” National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeff Reinbold said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO