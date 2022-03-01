‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Lands Major Movie Role

From “Yellowstone” to a recent new movie role, actor Rob Kirkland appears to be doing pretty well in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actor is going to be starring alongside Nick Cassavetes, Dajana Gudić, Paul Johansson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr in a film titled “Dyad.”

In the upcoming film, a journalist named Sofia (Gudić) is eager to make it big. However, she is consumed by conspiracy theories and her struggles with Dissociative Identity Disorder. She ends up connecting “a couple of seemingly isolated high-profile deaths.” Afterward, she winds up near “the mercurial leader of a global cabal” named Zane.

The group consists of Hollywood elites, media moguls, and politicians. The “Yellowstone” star is set to play a lawmaker who is also a member of the group. Sofia ends up learning “how deep the ties of this shadow government” run. She decides to make it a goal of hers to take down the organization in this upcoming indie thriller.

One ‘Yellowstone’ Star Is Also a Talented Piano Player: Watch Him Play

Thanks to an Instagram post earlier this month, it appears that the cast of “Yellowstone” also has a talented piano player in the cast.

Back in Season 2 Episode 9 of the Paramount+ drama, fans first met Sheriff Bill Ramsey. She later appeared in Season 4 Episode 9 to take over for Sheriff Donnie Haskell after he died in a diner shootout.

Although we’re excited to found out what else Kirkland has in store for fans of the show, we’re also excited to see him getting back into music.

“KEYS,” the “Yellowstone” star began in his caption. “Thx #grammy2021nominee @jeffellisworldwide for inspiring me to get back on dem’ #pianokeys.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Kelly Reilly Stars in Gothic Horror Film

While Rob Kirkland gets to add starring in “Dyad” to his resume, another one of his “Yellowstone” co-stars are also expanding their work history. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in the drama series, now stars in a brand new gothic horror thriller called “The Cursed.”

Taking place during the 19th century, the film lands baron Seamus Laurent’s (Alistair Petrie) murder of a Roma clan. The brutal killing unleashes a curse on his family and the village. As the days continue, the town’s residents constantly experience frightening nightmares. Tragically, when Seamus’s son Edward goes missing, a boy is found murdered.

The town’s residents assume a wild animal is behind the killings. However, a “visiting pathologist, John McBride (Boyd Holbrook), warns of a more sinister presence lurking in the woods.”

“Yellowstone” actress Kelly Reilly plays Seamus’ wife, Isabelle Laurent, who faces several frightening occurrences after McBride shows up in town.

The film hit theaters in the United States on February 18, 2022.