ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’s Eden Brolin Is ‘Wildly Grateful’ to Be Part of ‘Stellar Cast’

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wu6yu_0eSQ2rMB00

“Yellowstone” star Eden Brolin hopped on social media late Monday night to shoutout her “stellar” castmates. Brolin joined the series as Mia in Season 3, a barrel racer who also had a short romance with Jimmy. Although Mia wasn’t the part Brolin initially auditioned for, it’s clear that she’s happy with her role in the show.

“wooowwweeee!! what an absolute honor and joy to spend the night celebrating truly talented people and projects,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I love my @yellowstone family so much and am wildly grateful to the show to have gotten the chance to take part. I can’t believe what a f—ing stellar cast this is.”

Brolin’s appreciation extends far beyond those who appear with her on screen. She gave a special shoutout to individuals in the hair and makeup department on the show, as well. “Thank you to @chandlerwest and @ramontgarcia for working your magic on my makeup and hair,” she wrote. “And shout out to @lovefieldvintage for the shiny vintage dress of my dreams.”

Eden Brolin Auditioned For a Different Role on ‘Yellowstone’

When Eden Brolin auditioned for “Yellowstone,” it was for the role of Teeter. However, a few months after, a different opportunity came her way. “I auditioned for Teeter and then like six months later or something, Mia came in,” the actress explained in an interview. “It was easy as that.”

Eden comes from a family of Hollywood greats. She’s the daughter of Josh Brolin, and granddaughter of James Brolin. Even though she comes from a family of spotlight superheroes, Eden wasn’t always sure that she wanted to pursue a career in the public eye.

Some would assume that getting jobs as a third-generation actor would be a decently easy feat compared to performers who come from typical families. However, that was far from the truth for Eden. She experimented with acting throughout her school years, but it took her four years of auditions to land her first real acting job.

Growing Up in a Famous Family Is Not What it Seems

“So, I don’t want to say that acting was something that I felt resigned to, but I was willing to explore it and continue being in the frame of mind where I have other things that I’ve enjoyed doing,” Brolin explained in an interview. “I did other jobs that I didn’t mind at all. This is something that has continued to fall into place for me, and I’m allowing that to happen.”

It certainly seems to be working out for the 28-year-old so far. In addition to acting in “Yellowstone,” Brolin has also appeared in the TV Series “Beyond,” and the movie “Tyger Tyger,” among other projects. She’s set to appear in the upcoming “Candy Land” movie as well, and continues to sing in her band “Atta Boy.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Looked Nothing Like Teeter During SAG Awards Appearance

Jen Landon was one of the many “Yellowstone” stars to attend the recent Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony over the weekend. “Yellowstone” fans know Jen Landon as the foul-mouthed, uber-confident ranch hand, Teeter. Well, Landon is nothing like Teeter in real life, which is a credit to her incredible acting skills. The actress, who is the daughter of famous actor Michael Landon really makes Teeter pop off the screen. With her flowing pink hair and extreme southern accent, Teeter is a “Yellowstone” character unlike any other. She was rewarded for work on the show recently, being bumped up to series regular for the upcoming fifth season.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Horseback Riding Has Become a ‘Huge Part’ of His Life

“Yellowstone’ fans know that what makes the Western dama, what gives it its essence, is its focus on horses. That’s in addition to the emphasis of the hooved creatures’ value within the series’ storylines. That said, “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes, known for his role as Kayce Dutton, shared that after spending four, soon to be five, seasons within the Taylor Sheridan-created universe, horseback riding has now become a “huge part” of his life.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Eden Brolin
Person
James Brolin
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Are you a fan of Yellowstone? The Western melodrama has gained a huge following over the last few years since it began airing on the Paramount Network in 2018 and it is now one of the most-watched shows in America, even earning a nomination for best Drama Series Ensemble at this year's SAG Awards.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Drops Ex-Wife From Antique Archaeology Store After Divorce

After his divorce came to an end this December, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe finally dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology. Mike and Jodi got married in Sept. 2012 but separated in June 2020. She officially filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized this past December. As part of the settlement, the “American Pickers” star had to pay Jodi nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” according to The Sun.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone#Chandlerwest#Ramontgarcia#Lovefieldvintage
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares New Photo Of Her Husband With Sweet Message

Bindi Irwin has been known to share heartfelt tributes to her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and Chandler, alongside a bird called a curlew. The two work together at the Australia Zoo and carry on Bindi’s father, the late Steve Irwin’s legacy there.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Dad Starred in Two Beloved Action Films

One of the many breakout stars of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is following in his father’s footsteps. “Yellowstone” fans know Hauser as the tough-as-nails cowboy and Dutton family enforcer, Rip Wheeler. Hauser’s father is beloved actor and director Gerald Dwight “Wings” Hauser, who made a nice career for himself. The elder Hauser is most known for his roles in “A Soldier’s Story” and “Tough Guys Don’t Dance” with the latter earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.
THEATER & DANCE
The Manhattan Mercury

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy is complete

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy has been completed following her death. The former 'Empire' actress was found dead on Friday (02.18.22) aged 43, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed the case has been deferred pending further investigation. As reported by PEOPLE, the autopsy is complete but the cause and manner...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Had a Final Request for Ann-Margret: What It Was

Elvis Presley’s death was sudden and tragic. The iconic King of Rock and Roll passed away from a heart attack inside his infamous Graceland mansion. This means that there were certainly no opportunities for goodbyes with the people he loved the most. His current lover at the time of his death, Ginger Alden, was the one that had to discover his dead body.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy