Kodak Black Teases Collaborations With Ed Sheeran

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past year, Kodak Black has practically been building up the momentum following his release from prison. The 24-year-old rapper remained consistent throughout 2021, releasing projects like Happy Birthday Kodak and Haitian Boy Kodak throughout the early part of the year. However, he shifted gears once...

Billboard

Camila Cabello Announces New Song ‘Bam Bam’ Featuring Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are teaming up once again. The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 21) to share details about her upcoming song “Bam Bam,” featuring Sheeran. The track is scheduled to arrive on March 4, one day prior to Cabello’s 25th birthday.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Ed Sheeran Drops More Clues About Camila Cabello Collaboration

Just last month, Ed Sheeran announced a new single was on the way with Camila Cabello. And now, both artist have released a short clip, giving more clues about their new music together. In less than 10 seconds you see lots of partying, crying, drinking, and guitar playing. Sheeran wrote...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Aeko Catori Brown Looks Just Like Chris Brown In Latest Video

Chris "Breezy" Brown took to his Instagram story, posting a video of his 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori Brown, showing off his pearly whites, adorable laugh, and familial resemblance. Sitting up in his high chair, Aeko's mother, Ammika Harris, can be heard in the background of the video asking her son...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Love & Hip Hop" Star Rasheeda Hospitalized For Dehydration & Stress

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda was forced to slow down this week after being hospitalized for dehydration and stress, alerting her fans that she has recovered and is back at home. The singer shared a gallery of photos from her trip to the hospital, showing her laying in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damson Idris Once Again Addresses Saweetie Romance Rumors

He has previously attempted to lay rumors to rest, but Damson Idris is once again answering questions about Saweetie. Since the rapper split from Quavo, the public has attempted to tie her romantically to another industry star. When Saweetie sat next to Roddy Ricch at a basketball game, gossip spread about the pair before Ricch shut things down.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Kodak Black Shooting In L.A.: "You Gon' Get Got Out There"

It came as a shock weeks ago when reports surfaced that Kodak Black was shot outside of Justin Bieber's part in Los Angeles. The Florida rapper was reportedly standing near Lil Baby and Gunna when a scuffle turned into mayhem, but thankfully, Kodak walked away with non-life-threatening injuries. Wack 100 would later come forward with claims that Kodak was attacked due to his previous disrespectful remarks about Lauren London years ago, but the rapper has since apologized to London and hasn't mentioned her in some time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Deelishis Calls Husband Raymond Santana A "Narcissist" & "A Cheat"

Everything seemed like paradise back in December 2019 when "Central Park Five," better known as the "Exonerated Five," icon Raymond Santana proposed to former reality star Deelishis, real name Chandra Davis, also known as London Charles. The pair of lovers later praised good friend Kandi Burruss, Xscape legend and Real Housewives of Atlanta staple, for introducing them, but in recent weeks, there have been murmurs about Deelishis and Santana's marriage being on the rocks.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Fans React To Chaney Jones Photos: "Bro Dating Kim KardaSHEIN"

Remember when you were a kid and you asked your parents if they could stop at a fast-food restaurant on the way home, only to be met with, "We've already got food at home." Well, Kanye West wants something that he can't have, and he's seemingly being forced to settle for that "food at home," as many fans are pointing out regarding his latest relationship.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Seemingly Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Kicking Him Off Concert Lineup

Boosie Badazz and his cousin, Fredo Bang, haven't always had the greatest relationship. In fact, when they first met, Boosie apparently gave Fredo the wrong phone number to prevent the rapper from contacting him. In recent months, it seems as though things have been going smoother for the two, but after Fredo got removed from an upcoming performance with Boosie and Webbie in Georgia, the "Most Hated" rapper seemingly called out Boosie for taking him off the lineup.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Might Have Accepted Lil Durk's Challenge To Drop On His Release Date

It feels like it has all been leading up to this... Chicago rapper Lil Durk has been involved in a months-long feud with Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who continues to insult the artist, his fiancée, and anybody that associates with him. Last week, NBA YoungBoy released his latest collaborative album with DaBaby, BETTER THAN YOU, on the same date as King Von's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King. Many viewed his decision to drop on the same date as Von as a calculated one, however, it didn't end up working out in his favor as Von will double their sales in his first week.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Is Packing His Bags & Leaving STARZ: "I'm Out"

One of the most important people at STARZ, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, has officially given a final warning to the network, claiming that his contract is up and he's leaving. This comes following his ultra-successful run at the network, executive producing shows including Power, BMF, all of the Power spin-offs, and much more.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Mourns the Death of Jamal Edwards in Heartbreaking Tribute

Ed Sheeran is mourning the loss of his friend, trailblazing founder and CEO of SBTV Jamal Edwards, who died at age 31 on Sunday (Feb. 20). “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the duo via Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 23). “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Kodak Black – ‘On Everything’

Last night, Kodak Back made his return with his new album Back On Everything which fans seem to be liking. The only guests on it are Lil Durk and Free Cool and you can stream the album here. Today, Kodak is back to put give what is essentially the title...
MUSIC
NME

Ed Sheeran, Afgan and Tiara Andini to perform at TikTok Awards Indonesia 2021

The full lineup of performers for the TikTok Awards Indonesia 2021 has been revealed, led by Ed Sheeran, Afgan and Tiara Andini. TikTok shared the lineup for the event on Tuesday (February 22), just three days before the awards show is scheduled to take place. The awards show will see a special performance from Ed Sheeran.
CELEBRITIES

