Kodak Black Teases Collaborations With Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is mourning the loss of his friend, trailblazing founder and CEO of SBTV Jamal Edwards, who died at age 31 on Sunday (Feb. 20). “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the duo via Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 23). “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO