Agriculture

Future of Ag News

maryvilleforum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Youth Livestock Program is offering live virtual Zoom educational programs for spring 2022. The current topics are for youth and adults alike and occur on the second Thursday of the month from January through May. Each session begins at 7 p.m. with a presentation followed by question-and-answer time. Register...

www.maryvilleforum.com

Austin Daily Herald

Our Opinion: FFA key to ag’s future

This week is National FFA Week, celebrated in the broader agricultural community as one of the most premiere organizations in the industry. Since the early 1900s, FFA has strove to advance agricultural education and development of farming’s next leaders. Agriculture is a staple industry in the country and right here in our own state, and if ag is to continue to play such an important role, the industry will need strong leadership, which is where FFA — Future Farmers of America — will play a key role, especially as technology continues to play a defining role in agriculture. Students won’t necessarily be growing corn or raising animals. They may be flying drones in order to gauge soil health or they will be operating and repairing the robots of a high-tech dairy operation.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: ReConnect Application Deadline and Ethanol Recovery

**USDA’s Rural Development Undersecretary Xochitl (So-CHEEL) Torres Small says they are extending the application deadline for the ReConnect Program funding to March 9. The funds are for expanding high-speed internet to millions across rural America. USDA is making $200 million available in ReConnect loans, $250 million in loan/grant combinations,...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

NCBA Opposes Wolf Delisting and Wells Fargo Paints Rosy Ag Future

**The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council expressed opposition to the U.S. District Court’s ruling to remand and vacate the Endangered Species Act Delisting of the gray wolf. The Trump Administration delisted the gray wolf in 2020. PLC Executive Director, Kaitlynn Glover says, it’s disappointing...
ANIMALS
State
Wisconsin State
News Talk KIT

Ag News: World Ag Expo a Hit and Farmland Values Go Higher

**Tens of thousands of visitors descended on Tulare County last week as the World Ag Expo reopened to in-person attendance after being virtual last year due to the pandemic. The expo featured 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space that brimmed with new ag technology, including robotics, artificial intelligence and low-emission farm vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

DERIDDER — Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) has announced that Shirley Sweat, Moss Bluff branch manager, will retire after 25 years of service to the electric cooperative and its Moss Bluff members. Sweat began her tenure at BECi in 1997 as a customer service trainee before transitioning to a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
