Questions for Your Doctor About Overall Health

By Tim Murphy
 6 days ago
Your doctor or primary health provider isn’t just there to run your HIV numbers and send you on your merry way. If they’re worth their salt, then they’re also there to discuss every aspect of your health—physical, mental and spiritual—and to give you advice and...

Better PrEP Adherence Linked to More Bone Loss

A small proportion of people developed bone loss after they started using daily tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (Truvada or generic equivalents) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and the more they took it, the greater the effect, according to a study presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). It...
Houston HIV Nonprofit FLAS Launches “Project Vive” to Reach Latinos

FLAS, an HIV nonprofit in Houston that serves the city’s Latino population, launched Project Vive to help educate and test Spanish-speaking communities, reports ABC13.com. Bolstered by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the HIV project hopes to reach marginalized communities that experience poverty, low literacy levels and a lack of health insurance. Its HIV education efforts also include fighting stigma, connecting people to care and treatment and raising awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill or injection that prevents HIV-negative people from contracting the virus.
Making Conscious Decisions—Every Day

Conscious decisions. When it comes to managing both her HIV and her mental health, those two simple words guide the wellness journey of Keiva Lei Cadena, 46, director of harm reduction services at Kumukahi Health & Wellness in Hawaii. “That’s my mantra!” declares the exuberant Cadena, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2004.
Health
Positive Test Results Amid HIV and Hepatitis Scare at VA Center

In early February, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia, sent a letter to 4,594 veterans alerting them of possible exposure to infectious diseases including HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C as a result of “discrepancies in reprocessing reusable equipment.” Since then, reports WALB.com, patients have tested positive for possible infection.
People From Marginalized Groups Report Frequent COVID-Related Discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19–related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone’s perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest...
Pedro Zamora Scholarships Awarded to 11 Young HIV Leaders

Born on February 29, 1972, reality TV star and international AIDS activist Pedro Zamora would have turned 50 this week. But as the world witnessed in November 1994, he died of AIDS-related illness at age 22, one day after MTV aired the final episode of The Real World: San Francisco. The third season of the hit reality series had shot Zamora to stardom earlier that year, giving the gay Cuban American a platform to educate about HIV and stigma and LGBTQ issues.
HIV Criminalization Awareness Day 2022

Monday, February 28, marks HIV Criminalization Awareness Day (HCAD) 2022. The first-annual event is spearheaded by the Sero Project, a nonprofit that fights HIV crime laws, along with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and other HIV advocacy groups across the globe. “This date is significant,” the organizers write, “in that...
ADAP Is Not Keeping Pace With Increasing HIV in Black and Latino Communities

Black and Latino people make up the majority of new HIV diagnoses in the United States. But between 2008 and 2018, white people living with HIV accounted for the greatest growth in people served by the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), according to data presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2022 (CROI 2022).
Long-Acting Lenacapavir Shows Continued Promise

Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV capsid inhibitor, continues to show good viral suppression, both for people starting antiretroviral treatment for the first time and for treatment-experienced people those with multidrug-resistant virus, according to studies presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections 2022 (CROI 2022). Lenacapavir (formerly known as GS-6207),...
Scientists Pinpoint Mechanisms Associated with Severe COVID-19 Blood Clotting

After studying blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a group of researchers, including those who work at the National Institutes of Health, identified “rogue antibodies” that correlate with severe illness and may help explain mechanisms associated with severe blood clotting. The researchers found circulating antiphospholipid antibodies,...
COVID-19 Vaccines Induce Immune Response to Omicron

Viruses constantly evolve over time through mutations. This can result in new variants, like the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Omicron has a large number of mutations in its spike protein, which makes it more able to latch onto and infect cells. As a result, Omicron spreads more easily and causes more infections than previous versions of the virus.
Are People With HIV at Greater Risk for Heart Attacks?

People living with HIV had a 60% greater risk for myocardial infarction, or heart attack, compared with their HIV-negative peers, and the disparity widened over time, according to research presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). These findings underscore the need for ongoing monitoring and interventions...
Stigma Warrior

Until 1993, Kalee Garland didn’t know much about HIV except what she saw on television. That was the year she tested positive for the virus and received an AIDS diagnosis. She was 7 years old. Unbeknownst to her family, Garland was born with the virus. She had acquired it...
Cure: Cure Strategy

The International AIDS Society has launched a new global research strategy for working toward a broadly applicable cure for HIV. While antiretrovirals can keep HIV replication in check as long as treatment continues, the virus establishes a long-lasting reservoir in immune cells that is unreachable by antiretrovirals and usually invisible to the immune system. Over the years, researchers have identified two people who were cured of HIV after receiving stem cell transplants for cancer treatment as well as a small proportion of people who manage to naturally control the virus without antiretrovirals. Such cases are exceptional, but they offer proof of concept that a functional cure is possible and provide clues that may help others achieve long-term viral remission. Technological advances have improved the ability to detect tiny amounts of hidden virus, and new interventions—including broadly neutralizing antibodies, therapeutic vaccines, engineered immune cells and gene therapy—have shown early promise in animal studies.
Most Adults Worldwide Achieve Viral Suppression

Worlwide, nearly 80% of adults living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment achieve an undetectable viral load within a year, but sustained viral suppression over time remains a challenge. What’s more, progress among children and adolescents is lagging compared with adults. Starting antiretroviral therapy and reaching an undetectable...
Aging With HIV and Other Chronic Conditions

Study findings presented at IDWeek 2021 show that mental health conditions and heart disease are driving rising rates of polypharmacy and multimorbidity among people living with HIV. Polypharmacy is a fancy word for taking multiple medications, and multimorbidity simply means having more than one chronic con-dition. About 65% of all...
Stigma and Missed Meds Go Hand in Hand

Missed two or more doses of your HIV meds in the last month? Stigmatizing comments and experiences may be partly to blame, according to a study published in the journal AIDS and Behavior. In a study of 762 people receiving HIV care in the Southeast, 51% reported that they had...
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

