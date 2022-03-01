ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Flowering medical marijuana now available in Minnesota

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis. Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower. According to the Minnesota Department of...

www.registercitizen.com

Lexington Herald-Leader

Will Kentucky be in the final four… of states without medical marijuana?

As more Southern states legalize cannabis for medical use, Kentucky legislative leaders who have blocked this issue for years are running out of excuses. It might have seemed unthinkable when California first legalized medical marijuana in 1996 that this would ever happen in a place like Kentucky. But today it’s not just thinkable – it’s inevitable. That’s why the time for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana is now.
KENTUCKY STATE
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
Westword

Colorado Receives a C+ in Medical Marijuana Access

Colorado received a grade of C+ in a national medical marijuana advocacy group's annual report for 2021, falling slightly from the year before. Americans for Safe Access releases report cards every year analyzing each state's medical marijuana program. Despite having one of the country's oldest medical marijuana programs and over 86,000 registered patients at the end of 2021, Colorado's grade dropped from a B- in 2020.
COLORADO STATE
South Philly Review

How safe or medicinal is medical marijuana during pregnancy?

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, January was national Birth Defect Month. As many pregnant people know, there are a lot of possible risks and dangers associated with pregnancy. Threats can vary from food or beverages consumed to drug use during pregnancy. Marijuana (cannabis sativa or weed) is one of the most common drugs used for recreation. One of every 33 babies is born with a congenital disability. Any agent that can cause this type of abnormality in an embryo or fetus is called a teratogen. These agents can lead to physical malformations, neurological problems or even miscarriage or stillbirth. Marijuana has recently gained recognition for its medicinal purposes; nevertheless, marijuana is still a teratogen drug that can cause congenital disabilities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Panhandle Post

Nebraska medical marijuana bill derided as 'poison pill'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would allow marijuana for medicinal use in Nebraska while imposing tight restrictions is hitting a wall of opposition from both legalization advocates and opponents. Some legalization supporters blasted the measure Wednesday as a “poison pill” that would effectively make it impossible to...
NEBRASKA STATE
BBC

Costa Rica Congress passes medical marijuana bill

Costa Rica's Congress has passed a bill which will legalise the use of marijuana for medical purposes and allow its cultivation for industrial use. The cultivation and sale of marijuana for recreational purposes, however, will remain banned. President Carlos Alvarado is expected to sign it within days. Supporters of the...
WORLD
Register Citizen

Retail cannabis approved in a number of Vermont communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A number of Vermont communities approved Town Meeting Day measures allowing retail marijuana sales within their borders as the state's first retail businesses are expected to open in the fall. At least 40 cities and towns voted on these local measures on Tuesday. Among those...
VERMONT STATE
WTAJ

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now open in State College. Curaleaf is located on 1248 S Atherton Street and offers a variety of products. Orders can be placed online or in-store. Customers will need to provide a medical card and state issued ID or driver’s license. Curaleaf is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Register Citizen

Maine makes a dent in state's nurse shortage

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A report commissioned by health groups in Maine found that the state has reduced its projected nursing shortage by more than half. The Maine Nursing Action Coalition and the Maine Hospital Association commissioned the report. The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday an original projected shortage of 3,200 registered nurses by 2025 is down to 1,450.
MAINE STATE
WLOX

Medical Marijuana seminar happening soon in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi could see 30 to 40 businesses growing medical marijuana, according to Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Ken Newberger. While the state is still working on all of the rules and regulations for growers, processors and sellers, the association is moving forward with...
GULFPORT, MS
WOWT

Petitions aim to see medical marijuana on Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska remains one of two states in the nation with no type of medical marijuana on the books. It’s why signature gatherers are crisscrossing the state with the idea of getting the issue on the November ballot. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln says the...
LINCOLN, NE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
KTUL

Tulsa Community College offering medical marijuana courses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A manager at Whole Leaf Dispensary says the medical marijuana industry has grown so much in Oklahoma that these courses will help the industry run even smoother than it has been. Medical marijuana became legal in Oklahoma nearly four years ago. Since then, the industry...
TULSA, OK
KVUE

Texas still falling behind in access to medical marijuana

AUSTIN, Texas — A recent report by Americans for Safe Access said there's a lack of access to medical cannabis in the state of Texas. House Bill 1535 went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill added all forms of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of qualifying conditions and doubled the amount of THC allowed in marijuana products from 0.5% to 1%.
TEXAS STATE

