ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson kicks off birthday celebrations at pricey Cabo resort

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6jUY_0eSQ1pU600
Rebel Wilson flew private as she jetted off to Mexico for her 42nd birthday celebration. rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson jetted off to Cabo to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress and her pals were seen piling onto a private plane in a photo posted to her Instagram on Monday.

“Birthday weekend 🛩,” she captioned the photo.

She then shared another post where she was seen taking in the gorgeous beach views from Mexico at the One & Only resort, where rooms cost nearly $2,000 a night, according to the resort’s website.

Wilson opted for a blue blazer and jeans, matching the clear blue ocean that sparkled in the background. She accessorized with brown flats and mirrored sunglasses.

“Spending my One&Only birthday this year at the One&Only Palmilla,” Wilson captioned the post where she was seen celebrating with a cocktail.

She also shared several videos to her Instagram Story of her journey to the tropical resort where she hopped in a golf cart with her beverage as she and her pals made their way to their rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRSo0_0eSQ1pU600
Wilson showed off the extraordinary ocean views from her pricey resort.

She also showed off the private infinity pool and a chocolate cactus the hotel had surprised her with. Hotel staffers were seen lined up to assist Wilson and her group with their needs.

And she shared her excitement when she spotted a whale swimming by, saying in the video, “There’s a whale? No way!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVr6f_0eSQ1pU600
She also enjoyed a cocktail on arrival.

While the getaway appeared to be a girl’s trip, Wilson is rumored to be dating Australian tennis player Matt Reid. She previously dated Jacob Busch, the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, for six months but broke up in February 2021.

Wilson, who slimmed down after embarking on a year of health in 2020, is no stranger to the private jet lifestyle and was seen flying in style to the 2021 Super Bowl. And last year, she celebrated her 41st birthday on Marlon Brando’s private island.

Wilson will turn 42 on March 2.

Comments / 1

Related
Daphne DelMar

Rebel Wilson Highlights 77-Pound Weight Loss In Sheer Dress

Rebel Wilson smiles in a dressWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Rebel Wilson has been showcasing her headline-making, 77-pound weight loss. The 41-year-old actress was front-page news for announcing that 2020 would be her "year of health" nearly two years ago, and she's continued the healthy living streak ever since.
Miami Herald

Rebel Wilson’s Transformation Through the Years

Her journey, her way! Rebel Wilson has transformed herself since cementing her place as a dynamite presence in the Hollywood film industry. “I took something that was seen as a disadvantage — no one thinks if you’re fat that you’re going to be an actress and everyone’s going to love you — and turned it into a positive,” the Pitch Perfect star told Australia’s Daily Life in January 2015. “Bigger girls do better in comedy. I don’t know why. Maybe because people find it easier to laugh. It’s very hard to laugh at someone who’s very attractive, I think.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Marlon Brando
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson: Inside Her ‘Spectacular’ 42nd Birthday Weekend In Cabo With Her BFFs — Photos

Rebel Wilson spent the last few days at a popular Mexican resort on the edge of the beautiful Baja Peninsula with some of her closest pals as she celebrated turning 42. Rebel Wilson has an impressive birthday weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this past weekend and she has the stunning posts to prove it! The actress, who turned 42 on March 2, celebrated a few days early with some of her best friends, including British television presenter and actress Carly Steel, Australian actor, musician and presenter Hugh Sheridan, and Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma, and enjoyed A-list service at the celebrity-favorite resort, One&Only Palmilla, located at the edge of the Baja Peninsula.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabo#Swimming#Private Jet#Private Plane#The One#Australian#Anheuser Busch
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Hold Hands On Double Date Night With Son, 25, & His Girlfriend

The ‘Mamma Mia’ actor was all smiles with wife Keely Smith as they left Lucky’s steakhouse in Malibu. The couple dined with their eldest son, Dylan, and his girlfriend. Pierce Brosnan, 68, was spotted out to dinner in Malibu, California on Wednesday night (Feb. 9). The actor left Lucky’s steakhouse holding hands with his wife Keely Smith, 58, while their son Dylan, 25, and his girlfriend Avery Wheless followed them. Pierce had a giant smile on his face following the double date night. He looked so handsome in a navy button up shirt and gray dress pants.
MALIBU, CA
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy