Rebel Wilson kicks off birthday celebrations at pricey Cabo resort

Rebel Wilson flew private as she jetted off to Mexico for her 42nd birthday celebration. rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson jetted off to Cabo to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress and her pals were seen piling onto a private plane in a photo posted to her Instagram on Monday.

“Birthday weekend 🛩,” she captioned the photo.

She then shared another post where she was seen taking in the gorgeous beach views from Mexico at the One & Only resort, where rooms cost nearly $2,000 a night, according to the resort’s website.

Wilson opted for a blue blazer and jeans, matching the clear blue ocean that sparkled in the background. She accessorized with brown flats and mirrored sunglasses.

“Spending my One&Only birthday this year at the One&Only Palmilla,” Wilson captioned the post where she was seen celebrating with a cocktail.

She also shared several videos to her Instagram Story of her journey to the tropical resort where she hopped in a golf cart with her beverage as she and her pals made their way to their rooms.

Wilson showed off the extraordinary ocean views from her pricey resort.

She also showed off the private infinity pool and a chocolate cactus the hotel had surprised her with. Hotel staffers were seen lined up to assist Wilson and her group with their needs.

And she shared her excitement when she spotted a whale swimming by, saying in the video, “There’s a whale? No way!”

She also enjoyed a cocktail on arrival.

While the getaway appeared to be a girl’s trip, Wilson is rumored to be dating Australian tennis player Matt Reid. She previously dated Jacob Busch, the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, for six months but broke up in February 2021.

Wilson, who slimmed down after embarking on a year of health in 2020, is no stranger to the private jet lifestyle and was seen flying in style to the 2021 Super Bowl. And last year, she celebrated her 41st birthday on Marlon Brando’s private island.

Wilson will turn 42 on March 2.