FOUND! Missing Garfield Man Returns Home After A Week, Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Charles "Hov" Jeter Jr. is asked to contact Garfield police: (973) 478-8500. Photo Credit: FAMILY PHOTOS

A Garfield man who'd been missing for nearly a week turned up a short time after authorities turned to the public for help finding him, police said.

Charles Jeter Jr., 39, had been reported missing by his family after last seeing him at his Garfield Avenue home around 7 p.m. Feb. 22, police Capt. Richard Uram said.

Police issued an alert on Monday, Feb. 28.On Tuesday, Uram announced that Jeter had returned home.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

