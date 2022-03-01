Ronen Rubinstein talks ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and his new band Nights In Stereo

Ronen Rubinstein talks about “9-1-1: Lone Star” and the emotional moments his character Tyler has this season. He also shared details about starting a band with his best friends and their new single “Open Door.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” airs at 8 p.m. on Monday nights on FOX.

Nights In Stereo’s debut single “Open Door” is available wherever you get your music.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 1, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.