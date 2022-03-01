Euphoria's Javon Walton Hinted Ashtray Could Still Be Alive

Spoilers for Euphoria season 2 finale. Javon Walton, who won our hearts as littlest drug dealer Ashtray seemed to go out with a bang on Euphoria. Several, to be more precise. But Walton remains booked and busy. Speaking to Esquire, Walton said he’s got parts lined up in Umbrella Academy season 3 as well as a film co-starring Sylvester Stallone. But his biggest hope for the future? To play Robin. “I want to play a superhero so bad though! Robin could be cool,” Walton said. He’d especially be down to play the Boy Wonder opposite Robert Pattinson’s especially broody Caped Crusader. The Matt Reeves version of Gotham is about as effed up as wherever Euphoria takes place. Walton could really sell the batshit (sorry for the pun) audacity Bruce Wayne has in training all these child soldiers to do his bidding. As for Ashtray’s final fate? Even Walton’s not sure. “Man, I just hope he’s alive,” Walton says. “You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it’s going to be really hard for both of them.”

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO