Euphoria's Javon Walton Hinted Ashtray Could Still Be Alive

Cover picture for the articleEuphoria’s second season ended with a massive bang, as multiple storylines crashed to a head in the finale. From things finally going down between Cassie and Maddy to Nate’s overdue decision about his father, it felt like the peak drama was everywhere except onstage with Lexi’s play. But it was the...

‘Euphoria’ Season Finale: Ashtray Meets Tragic End During S.W.A.T. Raid; Friendships Rekindle, Fizzle Out

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Euphoria season finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name.” The turbulent highs of Euphoria came crashing down on Sunday with a season ender that bid farewell to Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) ever-loyal partner in crime, Ashtray (Javon Walton). After Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) juicy, tell-all school play left romances and friendships hanging by a thread, Sam Levinson’s HBO drama picks up with the tension at Fezco’s, where impending violence awaits. Custer (Tyler Chase) says the cops found Mouse’s body, the dealer Ash...
Javon Walton Teases 'Really Cool' 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Role (Exclusive)

Although Javon Walton’s time on Euphoria has come to a close following the shocking season 2 finale, the 15-year-old breakout star will soon be seen onscreen again. In addition to appearing opposite Sylvester Stallone in the film Samaritan, he’s slated to play a new character on the anticipated third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.
Ashtray Killed Mouse in the Season 2 Premiere of 'Euphoria' — What Now?

The Season 2 premiere of Euphoria kicked off with a backstory. The first few scenes doubled as a paean to Fez's (Angus Cloud) grandmother (Kathrine Narducci), a drug dealer with a devil-may-care attitude and a wardrobe that would put the best-looking country singers to shame. She shot a man — presumably a strip joint owner — in both thighs before taking in Fez. She "adopted" Ashtray (Javon Walton) later on.
Pam And Tommy Get An Offer They Should Have Refused In The Series Finale Promo

From the initial three episodes, Pam & Tommy presented itself as a ‘90s era recreation of Hollywood culture, centered around a tabloid event. But as the series has gone on, the true horror story it’s telling has become obvious. Even though fans know the outcome — Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee divorced, and Anderson refused to have anything to do with the series telling the story 25 years later — the Pam & Tommy Episode 8 promo revelation that this story is a tragedy still feels fresh.
Sydney Sweeney's New Red Hair Is A Far Cry From Her Usual Euphoria Style

Sydney Sweeney served look after look throughout Season 2 of Euphoria, right down to the finale on Sunday, Feb. 27. Her character Cassie’s makeup, fashion, manicures, and, of course, hair gave me life on every episode. But if Sydney Sweeney’s new red hair is anything to go by, just because the show is over for the foreseeable future doesn’t mean she’s ready to give up her crown as a style chameleon.
'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
Euphoria’s Javon Walton Wants to Be Robin to Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Spoilers for Euphoria season 2 finale. Javon Walton, who won our hearts as littlest drug dealer Ashtray seemed to go out with a bang on Euphoria. Several, to be more precise. But Walton remains booked and busy. Speaking to Esquire, Walton said he’s got parts lined up in Umbrella Academy season 3 as well as a film co-starring Sylvester Stallone. But his biggest hope for the future? To play Robin. “I want to play a superhero so bad though! Robin could be cool,” Walton said. He’d especially be down to play the Boy Wonder opposite Robert Pattinson’s especially broody Caped Crusader. The Matt Reeves version of Gotham is about as effed up as wherever Euphoria takes place. Walton could really sell the batshit (sorry for the pun) audacity Bruce Wayne has in training all these child soldiers to do his bidding. As for Ashtray’s final fate? Even Walton’s not sure. “Man, I just hope he’s alive,” Walton says. “You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it’s going to be really hard for both of them.”
Javon Walton Is Just Trying to Get Through Math Class

This post contains spoilers for the end of Euphoria Season Two. At Javon Walton's high school, there's no play with a six-figure budget, no kids in the audience of such a production who look exactly like Tom Holland, no six-and-a-half-feet-tall psychomaniacs stalking the hallways, and definitely no underworld of drugs with names you've never heard before. At least to Walton's knowledge. "I don't go to parties," the actor, 15, makes sure to tell me, "but there'll be parties. They get busted for drugs, but it's definitely not as intense as Euphoria."
Shake Responded To The Love Is Blind Backlash And Yikes

Take it from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee: The best reality villains never admit they’re wrong. ICYMI, after Shake’s less-than-stellar actions on Love Is Blind Season 2, which involved him regularly and unnecessarily sharing he was not sexually attracted to his fiancée Deepti Vempati, people were quick to criticize him. (Even Deepti’s family called him out on Instagram!) But if you thought that such a unanimous reaction from viewers might provoke some introspection, I’m sorry to disappoint you. In his own words, Shake’s “not sorry” for how things happened on the show.
Is Camila's New Song "Bam Bam" About Shawn? The Lyrics Mention A Breakup

Camila Cabello is celebrating her 25th birthday with new music. On March 3, aka the star’s birthday, she revealed that her third studio album, Familia, will arrive on April 8. The following day, she dropped a new single with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam.” The track marks Cabello’s first release since she announced her breakup with Shawn Mendes in November of last year. Because lyrics in her new hint at the end of a relationship, fans are convinced they’re a reference to her famous ex.
Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
Still Processing the Intense "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale? Here's a Recap

If you're still trying to process the season two "Euphoria" finale, you're not alone. Season two has more downs than ups, with most characters enduring even tougher hardships than season one. The finale gathers all of the turmoil from the previous seven episodes into one explosive, heartbreaking, and life-changing conclusion that will keep me on my toes until I get to check in on the characters once season three premieres (albeit, ages from now in 2024). If you haven't watched the finale yet, do yourself a favor and stop reading now, because there are spoilers ahead that you won't be able to unread. If you need a refresher on the finale and the status of our beloved "Euphoria" family, keep reading to see where this season leaves them.
1. Shake Is The Show’s Biggest Villain

He didn’t even seem to try to come off as a good person. At any opportunity he found, Shake interjected with his own opinions about how “fake” everyone else was being. “I feel like you’re just trying to break people down,” Jarrette told him.
Owen Takes A Turn For The Worse In This New Grey's Promo

If there’s one thing Grey’s Anatomy fans know by now, it’s that no one is ever really safe. With 18 seasons packed full of all kinds of accidents and tragedies, someone’s life is usually at stake — even if it seems like they’re in the clear. Based on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 11 promo, it looks like that’s going to be the tenuous situation for Owen Hunt.
Russian Doll Season 2 Is Coming SO Soon

No, you're not in a time loop. Russian Doll, the dark Netflix comedy, is officially coming back. If you're looking for more thought-provoking laughs after the Season 1 cliffhanger finale, you're in luck. Here's what we know so far about Russian Doll Season 2, including its new cast, release date, trailer, and plot.
YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Teddi Revealed Clayton's Brother Slid Into Her DMs — But Which One?

Teddi Wright didn’t make it far enough in Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor to meet his family, but she still had a special moment with one of the Echards. During the March 7 “Women Tell All” episode of The Bachelor, Teddi revealed one of Clayton’s brothers slid into her DMs, but she didn’t say which one. Now, Bachelor Nation is looking for answers about the behind-the-scenes Echard brother drama.
