ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Fresh, New, Inventive Hairstyles You Have To Try In 2022!

By Neha Jamil
vivaglammagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year heralds fresh beginnings. For you, that may mean rearranging your closet, planning your big post-COVID trip plans (hey, we can hope), or, better yet, changing things up with fresh, inventive hairstyles. You’ve come to the perfect place if you’ve...

vivaglammagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
Vogue

25 Of The Best Silver Haircuts For Every Length And Hair Type

Switching from long hair to short used to be a rite of passage in middle age, as grey hair becomes trickier to conceal. That’s no longer the case, since the welcome shift towards celebrating silver means it’s all about adopting the hairstyle that makes you feel good, regardless of the “rules”. Whether you opt for a pixie cut – like Erin O’Connor’s – or Sarah Harris-style mermaid lengths, it doesn’t matter (and never should have) whether the hair is salt and pepper or light silver; what matters is finding an excellent grey haircut to suit your style, face shape and lifestyle – something a good hairstylist can assist you with.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairstyles
Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

How to Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 15 Best Products and Tips, According to Experts

I gotta say: My favorite part about cutting my hair off every few years is the panic-Googling that inevitably occurs a few days later. You know, that moment when you're desperately searching "how to make your hair grow faster," because you suddenly miss your longer, fuller-looking hair (yay for regret and anxiety!). And if you’ve ever gotten spur-of-the-moment bangs, or decided to finally try a short bob or a lob haircut, you’ve probably found yourself in a similar Google spiral, searching for ways to grow your hair out immediately.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Cosmopolitan

How to get rid of under-eye bags (once and for all)

If under-eye bags leave you looking like you’ve been out-out on the prosecco (when you were actually in bed by nine), you might want to read this…. Not-so-fun fact: The skin under your eyes is ten times thinner than any other skin on your body, which makes it more prone to swelling (caused by gathering excess fluids), and discolouration (the network of blood vessels visible through transparent skin). This is why the area is prone to puffiness and dark circles, aka eye bags.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

17 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair That'll Add Volume and Treat Your Scalp

Hi, hello, I'm assuming you've stumbled upon this page because you may be experiencing hair thinning or possibly even significant hair loss. First things first, don't freak—it's totally understandable and valid why you may be—but take a deep breath and know that 50 percent of women and 70 percent of men will experience notable hair loss in their life, meaning that not only is it extremely common, but also, you're not alone. And you know what else? It also means that there are some awesome treatments and products that can significantly help those who are struggling with it (thanks, science). A good starting point? Shampoo for thinning hair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Worst Haircuts For Thinning Hair That Exaggerate Fallout

Getting the right haircut to adequately flatter your features and hair texture will instantly elevate your look, and particularly if you have thinning or limp strands you can utilize a new style to give your locks a boost and hide patches of hair fallout. However, if you head into the salon without knowing what to ask for, you run the risk of ending up with a style that may further exacerbate the issue, drawing more attention to the sparse patches and removing any volume your locks may be capable of achieving.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy