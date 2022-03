Following up on the teased first-look images of the Maison Château Rouge x Air Jordan 2, a full on-foot look at the sneakers has just been released by Yankeekicks. The Sail/Orange offering features numerous details across the uppers like permanent stitching at the ankle, laces and tongue, and is dressed with brogue patterning and serrated edges at the tongue and eyestay. From the on-foot look, we now get a better look at the speckled midsole as well as the co-branded heel window, and Michael Jordan “United Youth International” insole.

