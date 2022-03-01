ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Caddo Jail Bookings for 2/26/22-2/28/22

By Rueben Wright
 3 days ago
The following mugshots are people who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center between the dates of 2/26/22 through 2/28/22. Some of these inmates have already been released. Some of those on the list have not yet been to trial,...

Related
K945

Shreveport Man Arrested For Stealing Parts Off of City Vehicles

A Shreveport man is accused of stealing the catalytic converters off of a number of vehicles owned by the city. 45-year-old Anthony Lee Briskey was already being held at the parish's Caddo Correctional Center when the charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property were added Monday. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Detectives Want to Know: Who’s Shooting Cows in Bossier Parish?

When it comes to violence, it's kind of hard to say which form is the worst. I mean, is a shooting worse than a stabbing? The answer isn't exactly clear, but both are (at the very least) fall in the "pretty bad" category. What I think we can all agree on is that the latest act of seemingly random violence in Bossier Parish is absolutely horrible to put it mildly: Someone is gunning cows down in cold blood.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Caddo Deputy Injured by Aggressive Loose Bull

A Caddo Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a loose livestock call on Monday (2/28/22). Just after 2:30 p.m. several drivers called in about a bull running around the 5000 block of Williams Road. Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to the scene and attempted to capture the bull. The bull reacted aggressively, trampled and gored Sgt. Bailey in the leg.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

FOUND: Bossier PD Needs Help to Find Missing Woman

UPDATE: She has been found and is safe. Bossier City Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who was last seen at the Margaritaville Resort and Casino in Bossier City this weekend. Police say 46-year-old Tanis Lynn Davis of Dozier, Alabama was last seen at about...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Tragic Minden Car Crash Injures 2 and Kills 1

Around 4am Sunday (2/27/22), Minden Police Department was notified of a single vehicle crash near Taco Bell on Homer Road. According to the Minden Police Association, a 2009 Kia Rio driven by La Porsha Fisher left the roadway and overturned multiple times. According to reports, none of the vehicle occupants...
MINDEN, LA
K945

Innocent Bystanders Injured in Shreveport Shootout

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. The call came into dispatch Tuesday (2/22/22) at 10:19 p.m. from an apartment complex on Grimmett Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that the 17 and 21 year old victims had been shot....
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Heartbroken Family Asks If You’ve Seen This Haughton Runaway Teen?

The family of Hunter Winstead is hoping that you might have spotted him some time in the past thirty six hours and can help them locate him. According to his sister, Hunter, featured in these pictures, is 18 years old. He stands six feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 146 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
HAUGHTON, LA
K945

How is a Jeep Club Helping Shreveport Police?

By now you have probably seen the Trail Lizards Jeep Club logo. If you're wondering what the Trail Lizards Jeep Club is just think of a family-oriented, fun-loving, and environmentally friendly Jeep Club. The Jeep club meets up once a month and they have Jeep shows often, you have probably...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Rep. Wants to Expand Your Right to Use Deadly Force

A brand-new bill was introduced to the Louisiana legislature this week, and if it becomes a law - it would greatly expand the definition of "justifiable homicide." According to the report from BR Proud, Louisiana law only considers a killing as "justifiable" if it is committed in self-defense, defense of others, if you "reasonably believe" that someone is likely to resort to violence while committing a robbery or burglary, or to stop someone from "unlawfully entering a space where a person inside the space believes deadly force was necessary to prevent them from entering."
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport, LA
