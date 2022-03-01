ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating homegrown authors: LitFest returns to downtown Exeter April 2

EXETER — The Exeter LitFest, which celebrates the literary community in and around Exeter, will take place in the Exeter Town Hall on Saturday, April 2 with a slate of local authors and poets.

This year’s LitFest will include a keynote discussion between authors Brendan Dubois and J.D. Barker focusing on what it’s like to be a ghostwriter for James Patterson.

Barker, a New Castle resident, is the international best-selling author of numerous novels, including "Forsaken" and "The Fourth Monkey." His novel, "Dracul," co-authored with Dacre Stoker, was released October 2018. Barker's novels have been translated into two dozen languages and optioned for both film and television.

Other authors and poets taking part this year include Joe Pace, Alex Myers, Kevin Flynn, Sarah Anderson and Matt Miller. A full list of authors and the schedule will be updated as available.

True story:Stratham woman pushes New York Times to add kids nonfiction to bestseller list

This year’s event will commemorate the 200th birthday of Exeter-born Abolitionist poet, James Monroe Whitfield with a reading of his works by poet Willie Perdomo in the upstairs of the Town Hall. Other events upstairs include the launch of a town-wide common read of the book “John Lewis and the Power of Hope” made possible by a grant received by the Exeter Public Library. Complimentary copies of this book will be given to all at the Exeter LitFest in the Exeter Town Hall.

The literary weekend will kick off on Friday, April 1 with "Death by Chocolate," an interactive murder mystery event and chocolate crawl. Tickets will be available through the Exeter LitFest website.

Held for the first time in 2019, the Exeter LitFest is a non-profit organization that hosts an annual event the first weekend of April. The inaugural festival included a keynote by "Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown, as well as events with Joe Hill, Brendan Dubois, and NH Teen Poet Laureate Cate Dixon.

The Exeter LitFest’s mission is “To leverage our wealth of local literary treasure, in an environmentally sustainable way, to connect both residents and tourists to the diverse literary voices and places of greater Exeter, N.H. for the benefit of children and adults, the local arts community, and local businesses.” For more information, visit www.exeterlitfest.com.

