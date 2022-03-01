ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sees Putin nuke threat as posturing

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Ellen Mitchell and Jordan Williams
Russia has said it deployed extra personnel to its nuclear forces, but President Joe Biden tellintold Americans on Monday they should not fear nuclear war, a posture that experts say may help avoid a dangerous escalation of rhetoric.

Joe Biden
