Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Friday (March 4) told CNBC that small businesses will likely take the brunt of ongoing inflation and higher wages. CNBC interviewed Evans shortly after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the country added 678,000 nonfarm jobs in February, considerably higher than expected, and noted that wages were up 5.1% from the same time a year ago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO